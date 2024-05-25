Joe Rogan Recounts Stone Temple Pilots’ Unforgettable Performance at UFC Boss Dana White’s 40th Birthday Bash

Joe Rogan has always been quite vocal about his love for classic American rock and roll bands. In the latest episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ he brought on Hollywood actor Kevin James and the pair talked about corporate gigs. James revealed that he once spoke to Billy Joel about how artists get massive amounts of money to perform. Even though such gigs are rarely exciting since most of the audience isn’t interested. However, Rogan’s experience was very different.

Joe Rogan and Dana White share an incredible friendship. Naturally, being such close friends, Rogan was invited to White’s 40th birthday bash. Where he got to see the Stone Temple Pilots live. This experience left Rogan extremely impressed. He even recalled the memory while talking about corporate gigs in his latest podcast episode.

“Dana White had a 40th birthday party and Stone Temple Pilots played. It was insane, these dudes played like it was a packed arena.”

Joe Rogan went on to talk about how the event took place in a hotel’s conference room, but that didn’t stop the band from going all out. Still, what struck Rogan the most was how the band did not care about what people thought, and instead attracted the right energy by doing what they loved.

Well, White and Rogan’s friendship goes far beyond a simple birthday party. They share an unbreakable bond, and White even threatened to leave the UFC if the organization decided to let Rogan go.

Dana White was willing to leave the UFC after Joe Rogan controversy almost got him fired

Back in 2022, there was a lot of controversy involving Joe Rogan. The UFC commentator’s views on the vaccine and the pandemic caused quite a stir. However, Dana White didn’t pay much heed to such speculations as he addressed the situation in an interview with Lex Friedman. The clip was posted by Happy Punch on X, where White was heard saying,

“When you’re with me you’re with me, it’s a two-way street. I’m not one of these guys that’s gonna roll over…Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan.”

According to some reports, a few investors did not want Joe Rogan to be a part of the commentary team of the UFC. However, White threatened to resign over the phone if the decision to fire Rogan went through. On top of it, the UFC CEO insisted that as long as he is in the organization, he will never fire the people who have been loyal to him.