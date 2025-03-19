Joe Rogan Says Jiu-Jitsu Is the Best Defense for Women Who Can’t Match Men’s Power Like Holly Holm or Amanda Nunes

Joe Rogan during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas.

Given the notable physiological differences between men and women, UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed he knows which martial arts would serve the latter best for self-defense.

Rogan, a long-time caller for the Octagon leader, is himself an avid martial arts practitioner. A decorated amateur taekwondo practitioner, he also holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Jean Jacques Machado. And sat Octagon-side for years to call some of the most iconic clashes in fighting, the veteran has offered advice to women for self-defense.

In his humble opinion, the Jersey native claimed that given the physical discrepancies between the genders, grappling – and in particular Jiu-Jitsu is ideal.

“It’s a very good thing for women to learn because Jiu-Jitsu allows you to defend yourself in a way that very few martial arts really do because you don’t have to rely on the size of your hands hitting people,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“And you know and kicking people. It’s too hard it’s too hard to knock out a man. Like if you have small hands if you’re a woman it’s just like you can’t just can’t generate enough force for the most part unless you’re like an unusually powerful woman.”, he added.

It should be noted that he’s speaking for the common untrained people, not professional fighters. Professional fighters will knock you out, no matter your gender.

“There’s a few you know like Holly Holm like you don’t want Holly Holm punching you in the face,” Rogan added. “Amanda Nunes will knock you out cold 100% even if you’re a dude. But most women, they just don’t have the power in their hands but everyone has the power to carry your body around, right?” he tried to explain.

Given the fact most grappling gyms around the globe see men and women rolling and training together, Rogan’s claims may have some truth behind them.

Also offering some advice if you find yourself embroiled in a street fight, Rogan doesn’t change his tune.

Rogan claims grappling is ideal for street fighting

And as far as he’s concerned – grappling – potentially paired with some form of striking would be more than ideal. Namely, the likes of Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling practice, Judo are his go-to’s if found in the situation.

“Yeah, for sure. I think grappling, I should say Judo as well, especially in a cold climate. If you get someone who’s got a heavy winter jacket on, my God. Judo’s an incredible martial art. That’s the worst place to be [in a street fight], with a heavy winter jacket, with a Judo specialist. And you’re standing up with them. Oh my God.”, he said, explaining the virtues of Judo.

Joe Rogan putting the MMA vs Boxing in a street fight argument to bed in a short 1 minute video https://t.co/2HpASL1tZC pic.twitter.com/pe85ocve3B — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) November 7, 2023

“You’re definitely better off, though, knowing some striking,” Rogan added explaining that it would terrify your opponents if you can take someone down and fight them.

Well, Rogan does make some good points. However, it is advisable to ask your coach at the local dojo for better tips.