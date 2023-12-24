Fans Back Francis Ngannou To Fight Anthony Joshua After a Poor Performance From Deontay Wilder

The former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, has left a statement after his boxing match against Tyson Fury on 28 October. Despite losing the bout via a split decision, his superb performance got the fans vouching for Ngannou to fight a top boxer. A recent Instagram update also pointed out how the current scenario of the boxing world might have Ngannou stepping into the boxing ring against Anthony Joshua.

The boxing world had been trying to set up a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for long. At the recently concluded ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both ‘AJ’ and Wilder were scheduled to fight against different rivals. A win for each would have had them locking horns against each other at a future date. But the future matchup came under question since Wilder failed to gain a victory against Joseph Parker. On the other hand, Joshua managed to get the better of his rival.

Hence, an Instagram channel named ‘CombaTalk’ put out the possibility of replacing Wilder with Ngannou as Joshua’s rival for his next matchup. Their caption asked whether the fans wanted to witness a Joshua vs Ngannou encounter. It read:

“Do y’all wanna see Francis box AJ? Or should AJ go a different direction?”

Quite expectedly, a plethora of fans responded to the question that ‘ComaTalk’s’ caption asked. Some fans did answer if they wanted the fight to happen. But a lot of them even predicted the victor of the possible fight. However, some others had different points to talk about as well.

One of the fans commented, “Ngannou mops the floor with AJ”.

Another one presented a similar opinion, replying, “Aj gets knocked out in the 3rd”

One more presented a different side of the picture. He wrote, “Aj wouldn’t take this fight 100%”

One netizen presented an affirmative straight reply to the question. He wrote, “The fight we all want to see”.

But another fan made it apparent that he wasn’t right. His comment read, “No cmon nobody needs this”

Well, the count of fans who wanted to see the fight was considerably higher than the ones denying it. Hence, the possibility of an Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou boxing match isn’t pretty far-fetched.

Francis Ngannou implied that he is ready to fight Anthony Joshua as well

Well, most MMA fans may know that ‘The Predator’ had an affinity for boxing right from his teenage. Now that he’s into the sport as well, he keeps a keen eye on the major boxing events happening around the world. Ngannou also revealed that he had witnessed Joshua’s superb performance and congratulated him with a tweet. It read:

“Great performance tonight AJ ..”

However, the ending words of his quote “#NgannouJoshua “ clearly implied that he has thoughts of a matchup against the British native at some point. However, it’s only time who has the answer to whether the fans will ever get to witness this coveted ‘AJ’ vs ‘The Predator’ matchup.