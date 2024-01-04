UFC Veteran Agrees For Jorge Masvidal Rematch at UFC 300 After 5-Second Loss

It is safe to say that after Conor McGregor’s return announcement, one person who has been in the conversation of every fight fan is Jorge Masvidal. Gamebred recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing his comeback from retirement. And ongoing rumors suggest that he will be featuring at UFC 300. Now, his bitter rival, Ben Askren, stated to Daniel Cormier that he is ready to fight Masvidal is ready at UFC 300.

Recently, Daniel Cormier had a chat with UFC veteran Askren on DC’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, they discussed various topics from Tyron Woodley’s recent drama and more. MMA fans are aware about Askren’s history as the fastest guy to be knocked out by Masvidal. With the buzz around Masvidal’s potential return, Cormier asked Askren why he wouldn’t consider fighting ‘Gamebred’ at UFC 300. Askren responded, stating that he is ready for the fight. He stated;

“Listen. If Dana (White) called me and said Ben and Masvidal at UFC 300. I don’t give a damn, I’m out of retirement, I’ll fight him, I don’t care.”

Askren is fully committed to a rematch with Masvidal, expressing his willingness to return if given the green signal by the UFC president. The 39-year old would be eager to avenge his historic 5-second loss, despite it being four years since his last fight. This potential rematch promises to be an interesting and nostalgic trip for every fight fan. However, talking about Masvidal, Ariel Helwani mentioned that his return from retirement is not intended for UFC 300.

Ariel Helwani debunked the theory of Jorge Masvidal fighting at UFC 300

While everyone is excited about seeing Masvidal at UFC 300, Helwani discussed about UFC 300 on The MMA Hour. The MMA journalist talked about the potential matchups and dismissed rumors about Masvidal’s return despite the excitement. He stated,

“There’s some talk about Masvidal, he came out and said unretired. Masvidal is not on that card. He is not referring to 300 in case you’re wondering. There was some talk about Nate Diaz, Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular 300.”

While there is buzz and excitement about this event, the final decision about the matchup rests with Dana White and co. Now that he has two big names as potential opponents, fans should refrain from believing in rumors and wait for the official confirmation.