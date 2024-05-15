UFC Trash-Talk GOAT Chael Sonnen Hails Joe Rogan’s Unmatched Conversation Mastery

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Joe Rogan’s success as a commentator was what inspired him to take up the same role. Rogan is irrefutably one of the key pillars of the UFC. The 56-year-old has been with the promotion since its early days and even grew along with the UFC as it became the world leader in MMA. In fact, PPV events seldom take place without Rogan calling the fights, and he has established himself as one of the best commentators in the sport.

Sonnen and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently sat down for an interview on YouTube, where they discussed several topics in the world of MMA. While talking to Sonnen, Johnson asked him about his journey transitioning from an athlete to an analyst. Immediately, the 47-year-old mentioned Rogan and how he influenced his journey, saying,

“Joe Rogan is of course the master because he makes the most amount of money. But one thing that Joe can do man, it does not matter if he is talking about cage fighting, it does not matter if he is talking about the moon landing. He can go in any direction and there’s not very many people that can do that. There is this amazing thing that he can talk about anything with anybody and get people to listen.”

Joe Rogan’s UFC future linked to this key individual

Sonnen went on to add that since Rogan has a wide variety of interests, he can hold a conversation well with most people. On top of it, he also mentioned Rogan has improved since he joined the UFC in his 20s. However, unbeknownst to many, Rogan’s future in the UFC hinges on one man being there.

UFC President Dana White took over the daily operations of the promotion after the Fertittas acquired the UFC. Subsequently, one of the major signings he made was to hire Joe Rogan as a commentator for his events. Hence, what started as a gamble has paid out manifold for Rogan as well as the UFC.

Although it does not seem as though Rogan will part ways with the UFC anytime soon, there is a clause in his contract that allows him to follow suit if Dana White leaves the organization. Well, considering both Rogan and White’s popularity, UFC fans will be hoping that they stay with the promotion for a long time to come.