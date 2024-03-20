EXCLUSIVE: UFC Insider Questions Indian MMA Star Puja Tomar’s Contract Decision Amidst Lack of Fight Availability

Last year, not only Anshul Jubli but another Indian fighter, Puja Tomar, also joined the biggest MMA promotion. While Jubli quickly got his fight within a few months, Tomar has been waiting for her debut in the UFC for quite some time now. In a recent exclusive interview with The SportsRush, Somesh Kamra, a close ally of Jubli, expressed his disappointment at Tomar not making her debut in the UFC. Surprisingly, he suggested that she shouldn’t have joined the biggest promotion and provided a reason behind his opinion.

Advertisement

After the disappointing loss Jubli faced at the hands of Mike Breeden, Indian fans have been waiting to cheer their national fighter once again. While there are some details about when Jubli can make his return, even after several months have passed, there is still no sign of Tomar’s debut in the promotion. When The SportsRush asked this to an Indian UFC panelist, he also expressed his disappointment and suggested that it would have been better for her if she hadn’t joined the promotion. In his words,

“To be honest, I call these fights ‘gimmicky fights.’ I don’t have any interest in this kind of fight, and I don’t watch it either. But I do like crossover fights like Francis vs. Fury or Francis vs. Joshua. Some may call them gimmicky fights, but they’re not really that, especially considering that Francis Ngannou is a professional MMA fighter who transitioned into boxing, similar to Conor McGregor.”

Advertisement

However, he thinks there is undeniable entertainment value in such events, as evidenced by the large number of fans who tune in to watch. Speaking about the entertainment value in the fighting realm, Kamra doubled down on the much hyped Tyson v Paul fight. According to him, given that ‘Iron Mike’ is a legend of this sport and Paul has marketed himself enough, Kamra believes this might be entertaining for the fans. Nonetheless, he personally has no plans to watch it. Meanwhile, Kamra provided the potential event where Jubli can fight.

Somesh Kamra shared massive update on Anshul Jubli’s next UFC fight

Anshul Jubli’s victory at Road to UFC was a breakthrough for Indian fighters, but his loss in his UFC 294 bout was disappointing. Since then, fans have been eyeing to see how Jubli can make his comeback. In an exclusive chat, Kamra shared a massive update on Jubli’s potential fight.

Kamra says Jubli and his team are ready for the fight and training hard. They might not have confirmation yet, but Jubli could show up at the non-PPV event and join Abu Dhabi Fight Night. Now, Indian fans are waiting for Jubli to come back, hoping he wins this time and makes a strong return.