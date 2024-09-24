Jon Jones Calls Paige VanZant ‘Smart Lady’ for Choosing ‘Best Ever’ Over Israel Adesanya

UFC star Paige VanZant appeared at the last Misfits boxing event and played a game of ‘winner stays on: UFC edition’. The interviewers sked her who the pound for pound best fighters were and offered her some tough choices with Demetrious Johnson and Israel Adesanya on the list. VanZant kept eliminating options till they got to Jon Jones and simply put him on the Mount Rushmore of MMA.

And like a ‘Mama hen’, ‘Bones’ commented on the post, praising the mixed martial artist for knowing what’s what!

“Smart Lady”

That said, it did bug some people that she picked former middleweight champion over the ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson. However, her reason for doing so was because she loved Izzy’s’ striking style and all the dancing and showboating that he does.

It makes sense. It’s a sport for the people. Literally, that’s what gladiatorial fights have been for the benefit of, since the corrupt days of the Roman colosseums.

But when it came down to it, she VanZant picked the greatness of Jon ‘Bones‘ Jones over anything/anybody else the questionnaire had to offer.

Speaking of Jones, UFC’s undisputed champion is having a gala time as he prepares for his first title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 at the Madison Square Garden in November, later this year. But given that it could very well be his last fight ever, he’s been having a lot of fun and publicly!

Jones & ‘KingRy’ At UFC Noche worry UFC

Jon Jones and Ryan Garcia linked up at the UFC 306 event at The Sphere and hung out for the duration of the event and maybe after. Now, normally, this would be a great thing; a true veteran of the sport showing the law of the land to the young gun. It would be a bit like, Mufasa and Simba.

‘Everything the light touches is our kingdom’ and the whole circle of thing speech… At least that’s what Dana White hopes Jones did with Ryan Garcia that night. But at the post event presser, he also seemed rightfully concerned about the light the two of them might be seeing!

“Jon Jones is running loose and wild here tonight in Las Vegas…Oh [Garcia and Jones] are out tonight? I hope that’s not true.”

Luckily for the UFC head honcho, neither of them got into any more trouble or drew any attention to themselves the rest of the night. Or at least, nothing of the sort has been reported or alleged yet, with yet being the keyword. Hopefully, none of it happens and fans actually get to witness Jones fight for long as he wishes to. He’s certainly earned it.