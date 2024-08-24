“Don’t Be Delusional”: Francis Ngannou Confident He Can Break His 0-2 Streak Against Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou grew up in Cameroon with the aim of becoming a boxer. While he stumbled upon MMA by chance and took up the sport and then became a champion, boxing remains his first love even to this day. And it as evident as he shared his thoughts on a potential fight with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Predator’ is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for his upcoming bout against Renan Ferreira in the PFL.

During one of his media obligations he stopped for an interview with TalkSport, where a potential fight with fellow heavy hitter Deontay Wilder was suggested to him.

Ngannou seemingly loved the ide of facing the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and said that it would only be a fair fight to Wilder if it is a boxing match and not MMA.

“Absolutely, I would love that fight. Pure boxing. Don’t be delusional here, [boxing] is where we will both stand a chance. If we go mixed martial arts, only one man stands a chance. A fight is never too easy but close to too easy.”

But let’s be real—Ngannou’s foray into boxing hasn’t exactly gone as planned. He had a controversial loss to Tyson Fury and then got knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

So his stocks are kind of low compared to what it used to be. That said, this is still Francis Ngannou and a win over Ferreira in typical ‘Predator’ fashion would remind the world that he can still hit like a Ford!

What’s next for Ngannou?

Ngannou’s deal with the PFL lets him explore things outside of MMA. So as he gears up to face Ferreira this October, fans are still playing fantasy league matchups with renowned boxers he can take on. We all want Ngannou to be as rich as he possibly can. There’s been very few people on the planet who everyone universally roots for and Ngannou is all of them.

So, when he steps into the cage to fight Ferreira, the crowd will be hoping to see a spectacular performance from ‘The Predator’. And not just because he’s the best there is but everyone is also super invested to see where his story leads next.

Plus, it could spark talk about a potential showdown with Deontay Wilder. The ‘Bronze Bomber,’ hasn’t been doing too hot lately, losing four of his last five fights, so he could also really use a fight with someone like Ngannou to get people excited about him again.

Both of these guys have that insane knockout power you just can’t train for—a right hand that sends people straight to dreamland.

But, of course, all this only happens if Ngannou actually wins his next fight.