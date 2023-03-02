UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane- How Much Does the Ticket Cost?

The return of the light heavyweight king at UFC 285 has excited people about the card. Jon Jones will face Cyril Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship of the world. Jones is set to make a move up a weight class, which is a gigantic move. UFC is the world’s leading organization when it comes to putting up events. UFC puts up more than 40 live events annually in the most renowned arenas in the world. With UFC 285 around the corner, fans are excited about the details around the card. If you are a fan and want to attend the live event, here are all the details of the ticket cost and how fans can watch the show around the world.

There are a few fighters in the UFC that make crazy numbers as fans fly from around the world to see them fight. Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones to name a few. These events are with all kinds of ticket prices from low to high.

UFC 285 Jones vs Gane: Ticket costs for the event.

UFC 285 takes place on March 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event would carry on for the whole day as you got the early prelims, the prelims and the main card.

The basic ticket price starts from $399 and go up to more than $5000. Fans can also buy car parking. Foods, drinks and refreshments will all be available inside the octagon.

There are also official UFC VIP Experience Ticket Packages. This is to elevate the fan experience to watch the UFC event. The things that this cover is a premium seat at the event, seats at weigh ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet and greet with the fighters and much more. Fans can visit UFCVIP.com to get more details.

UFC 285 Fight Card time:

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Date: Saturday 4th March 2023

Early Prelims: 6PM ET and 11 PM GMT

Prelims: 8PM ET and 1 AM GMT

Main Card: 10PM ET and 3AM GMT.

We have two title fights for us at UFC 285. Jones vs Cyril Gane is for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship of the world in the main event. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Alexa Grasso.

At 170 pounds, we have Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov. In the middle weight division, we have the up-and-coming Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett. At 155 pounds, we have Jalin Turner vs Mateusz Gamrot.

