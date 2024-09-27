“Jon Jones of Content”: UFC Boss Dana White Gives Nina Marie Daniele the Ultimate Compliment

UFC president Dana White is very fond of Nina Marie Daniele given that she’s brought a new lease of life to the way the company promotes its fighters. Her quirky and awkward way of interviewing fighters has been a hit with the fans, which has been a far cry from the uber macho and boring way these things were done before. And in that spirit, he’s now called her the “Jon Jones of content”.

Unlike traditional interviews, Nina is often seen asking the fighters some of the most awkward questions just to see how they will react. Apart from that she creates funny skits on social media with other fighters as well. This has helped viewers see the real personalities of the fighters, beyond what they get to see inside an octagon or at pressers.

Her methods have been such a hit that White has granted her access to all the fighters which has allowed the UFC content creator to share a good bond with many UFC fighters, from the likes of Sean Strickland to Alex Pereira.

Impressed with her work for the UFC, White has now allowed her a lot more freedom and access in the company, which further facilitates her job, for which Daniele seems grateful.

In a recent Instagram story, the influencer posted a picture of herself alongside the UFC president with a screenshot of one of his comments.

“@ninamariedaniele she’s the Jon Jones of content!!!!”

"@ninamariedaniele she's the Jon Jones of content!!!!"

Now, it’s no secret how Dana White feels about Jon Jones. He considers him the best fighter in the history of the sport as well as the #1 P4P fighter currently and is willing to take even some very weird ‘oiling up’ jokes from fans wherever goes, just to defend the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion.

So comparing Nina Marie Daniele to Jon Jones is the highest praise he seems to be capable of since he is basically calling her the GOAT of content creation.

Meanwhile, after sharing the story, Daniele also penned a long message to White, thanking him for believing in her vision and giving her an opportunity.

NinaDrama thanks Uncle Drama for his faith

Daniele owes all her new found fame to the UFC and the content she creates for MMA fans. Her work has been so amazing and has garnered so much love from the fans in such a short period of time that the UFC president has made her an official content creator for the UFC.

He believed in her plans and has showed faith in her every step of the way. As a result of that, she continues to garner millions of views on social media. In a recent tweet, Daniele praised White as the ‘freaking best’ and thanked him for having her back.

“Dana White is the freaking BEST! Thank you for believing in my vision and always having my back! I know my content is not for everyone but I do try my hardest to show a different side of UFC fighters! Thank you guys for watching my content @danawhite @ufc”

"Dana White is the freaking BEST! Thank you for believing in my vision and always having my back! I know my content is not for everyone but I do try my hardest to show a different side of UFC fighters! Thank you guys for watching my content @danawhite @ufc"

Daniele also thanked her haters for having an equal part in her success today because without they comment a lot more than the fans, which is good for business!