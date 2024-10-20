Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Outcome Irrelevant, Says Jake Paul: ‘Francis Ngannou Is the Top Heavyweight’

A fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou could have determined the baddest heavyweight on the planet years ago. But after ducking Ngannou for years, Jones is now fighting 43-year-old Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight clash that could be the last fight for both fighters. And PFL promoter Jake Paul believes it’s a pointless exercise since the title of the best heavyweight already rests with ‘The Predator’.

‘The Predator’ proved tonight that even after taking a two-year break from MMA, he is just as dominant, if not more now that he has added ground and pound to his repertoire.

Following the Cameroonian’s dominant KO win over Renan Ferreira, Paul made a public statement via Twitter on what fight he wants to see next,

“I love Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. But don’t forget the last time Stipe fought he was KOd by Francis Ngannou. So no matter who wins that fight, the top heavyweight is Francis”

Hopefully, Jones gets a bit triggered by this but given how he’s been avoiding UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, it is unlikely that a Ngannou vs. ‘Bones‘ match would ever actualize.

And while it would break all records if the fight were to happen, UFC president Dana White isn’t a big fan of cross-promotional feuds and doesn’t want anything to do with it.

Besides, White has been salty since he dropped the ball on Ngannou after the fighter left the organization without ever losing the heavyweight title owing to the promotion not paying fair wages to the fighters in its employ.

Jake Paul even tried to belittle the UFC by saying they underpaid Ngannou and leaving the organization was the best decision ‘The Predator‘ made.

Jake criticizes UFC for Ngannou fumble

Jake Paul was full of praise for Francis Ngannou following his KO victory over Renan Ferreira. ‘The Predator’, who has spat in the face of the gods and defied what the fates had for him in store in those dingy sand mines of Cameroon, was already a huge draw when he left the UFC.

And since then his stature has only grown in the combat sports community. He has fought two boxing world champions in Tyson Fury and Anthonu Joshua, with many believing, he had won that first fight.

So, needless to say, UFC did fumble a real baddie, as the kids call it these days.

Paul has added fuel to the fire but calling out the UFC for not paying him enough and subsequently praised Ngannou for having the courage to leave the organization,

“That’s some king shit. They tried to underpay pay him but he had the balls to find his way out. Respect Francis #Kobe”

Jake Paul has been an advocate for fighter pay ever since he got into combat sports. In fact, he has been calling out the UFC and Dana White for years about it.