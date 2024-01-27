Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Is Like Hulk Hogan vs. The Warrior: UFC Veteran

Tom Aspinall’s recent ‘X’ updates revealed that he has stopped chasing a fight with the UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones. After a prolonged to and fro between the interim and undisputed UFC heavyweight champions, Aspinall seems to have accepted his fate. But the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, recently opined in one of his YouTube videos that the Aspinall vs. Jones bout would have been legendary. He also compared the fight to one of the most coveted WWE scraps, between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

The fact that made the Hogan vs. Warrior clash iconic is that both of them held active WWE (WWF back then) titles at the moment of their fight. It is also remembered as one of the first-ever ‘champion vs. champion’ fights in WWE. Sonnen pointed out that the Jones vs Aspinall fight could have portrayed a similar one in the UFC. He said:

“The interim champion [Aspinall] vs. the undisputed champion [Jones]. That is Hulk Hogan vs. The Warrior. It is so rare in MMA that both guys leave the locker room with an active belt. It is so rare, and it is so special in the coveted division of heavyweight”.

But it’s quite apparent that the fight won’t happen anymore. Both ‘Bones’ and his previously scheduled rival, the noted, Stipe Miocic, want to conclude their unfinished business before accepting any other fight.

This has left fans confused about the title shot that Aspinall deserves after winning the interim heavyweight strap. As per the norms, he should get a shot at the winner of the ‘Bones’ vs ‘Stone Cold’ bout. But there’s a complication regarding this as well.

Tom Aspinall may have to fight someone else apart from Jon Jones or Stipe Miočić

Both Jones and Miocic have indicated that the fight between them may be their last in-octagon encounter. If both declare retirement after the fight, the UFC heavyweight championship will be up on the line once again. Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champ will undoubtedly be one of the contenders in the bout for the undisputed UFC heavyweight gold.

The current UFC heavyweight rankings say that there’s only one person who deserves to fight Aspinall for the title. He is none other than the former UFC interim heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane. The French UFC heavyweight got demolished by ‘Bones’ at UFC 285. But if Jones declares retirement, Gane may get another shot at the title.

‘Bon Gamin’s’ accomplishment of being the former interim champ will also help Dana White and Co. regarding the buildup of the fight. They will be able to market it as a fight between the current interim champ vs former interim champ for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. It may not be as legendary as the Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior. But it still can earn good revenues for the UFC.