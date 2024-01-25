HomeSearch

Who Should UFC Interim Champ Tom Aspinall Fight Next After Being Denied by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

The noted UFC interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall had been chasing a fight against Jon Jones since the beginning of this year. Initially, he took a few digs at ‘Bones’ scheduled rival, Stipe Miočić, to prove himself as the deserving title contender. Thereafter, the UK native started a feud with the current UFC heavyweight champ as well. But Aspinall’s recent ‘X’ updates reveal that he has given up on his desired fight. Moreover, he won’t get his next preference, Stipe Miočić, as well.

Several fans have accused Bones of ducking the fight with Aspinall. But his ‘X’ posts amidst the beef have clarified that he might be drawing the curtains to his UFC career soon. This is why he doesn’t want to accept any more fights that don’t serve his legacy. One of his posts also said:

“I want Stipe for my résumé, outside of that, I need nothing else from this sport. I came, I saw, and I conquered.”

 

Aspinall shifted his focus to the former UFC heavyweight champ, Miocic, after accepting that ‘Bones’ wouldn’t fight him. One of his ‘X’ updates on 24 January revealed that the UFC authorities had called his manager, offering a fight against Miocic for the coveted UFC 300.

The 30-year-old also revealed that he accepted the proposal without any delay. But just minutes later, another update from him disclosed that the fight wouldn’t happen since Miocic wouldn’t accept any other fight except his previously scheduled one against Jones. This has opened up a wide range of opponents before Aspinall.

Who will Tom Aspinall choose to fight next?

Aspinall’s case is a lot different since UFC interim champs are the ones who usually get the first shot at the title. The undisputed heavyweight champ already had a fight booked. Hence, he might get a shot at the winner of the coveted Jones vs Miocic clash. But there are several rumors in the UFC community about Miocic declaring his retirement after fighting ‘Bones’.

If both Jones and Miocic declare retirement after their fight, the undisputed title will probably be on the line for another bout. Aspinall, being the current interim heavyweight champ, will undoubtedly be a part of it. But it’s tough to say who he will be his next rival.

The UFC heavyweight rankings say that the former UFC interim heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane, is the most deserving one. Gane currently holds the #2 rank and is followed by Sergei Pavlovich and Stipe Miočić. However, several reports are also saying that the UFC is planning the noted former UFC champ and WWE star, Brock Lesnar’s return into the octagon. This is why a large chunk of the UFC community is also predicting that Aspinall might lock horns with ‘The Beast Incarnate’ next.

