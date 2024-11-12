Jon Jones Willing to Vacate Heavyweight Title After UFC 309 to Fight Alex Pereira for BMF Belt

Jon Jones really wants to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and to do so, he’s even willing to vacate his heavyweight title after the Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 309 should he retain it.

While it does sound like quite a sacrifice, this wouldn’t be the first time Jones has pulled off a stunt like this. Earlier he also vacated his light-heavyweight title in August 2o2o on his own accord to take time off the octagon to prepare for a journey in the heavyweight division.

However, this adds fuel to fire in the already heated-up Jones vs Tom Aspinal conversation.

Jones reflected on his previous statement about wanting to fight Pereira for his legacy while refusing to engage with interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall to unify the titles and said,

“It’d be cool to fight over the heavyweight championship. But I would also willingly give up the heavyweight championship….Fighting Pereira for the BMF belt, that would be cool.”

If Jones were to do something like this, it would put ‘Poatan‘ in a precarious spot. Because now he would have to give up his dream of becoming a 3-division champion and fight ‘Bones’ just for legacy.

Another man who will probably not be very happy with this decision is BMF champion Max Holloway. Since he now fights at lightweight and is unlikely to gain about 100 lbs to defend his title, this is Jones essentially asking him to vacate the title as well.

Or maybe they will introduce a weight class for the BMF title. The mechanics of how that works have never been clarified by the UFC, so it would be rather futile to speculate.

‘Bones‘ is not getting ahead of himself though, as his main focus at the moment is still his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Jones warns Miocic

Things have not turned too sour between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic yet. But with just a few days to go before they step into the octagon against each other though, the trash-talking has amped up. And surprisingly, it’s the fireman throwing cinderblocks at the champion.

Jones was watching a UFC video where the former heavyweight champ called ‘Bones’ a bitch. In response, he issued a threat.

“See the disrespect, you calling me a b*tch Stipe. The disrespect didn’t have to happen. You’re gonna wish you didn’t say that.”

Jones is the betting man’s favorite going into this fight. And at 43, nobody is giving Miocic their money to throw in all the chips at the table. Fortunately, they don’t need to, the heavyweight GOAT can bet on himself, having beaten worse odds countless times before.