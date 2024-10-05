Justin Gaethje, Belal Muhammad, and Miesha Tate Unite to Shape UFC’s Future Stars, Sparking Wholesome Fan Reactions

UFC superstars Justin ‘The Highlight” Gaethje, welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad and former women’s champion, Miesha Tate recently joined hands to seek UFC’s next big talent before the octagon heads to the Salt Lake City, Utah for the Saturday showdown.

The event organized in conjunction with the Tony Finau Foundation had the fighters talk to high school kids and younger individuals, to inspire them to “discover, develop and achieve their goals“.

Seeing the three take their time to inspire the future generation, impart confidence, one fan commented,

“This is actually wholesome.”

Whereas another fan was more than hyped to see the former lightweight title contender, Justin Gaethje.

“I would be so stroked to see Gaethje#jusabitofglaze.”

Others simply lauded the fighters for their humility, reminding the fandom who is the best and who is the real champ.

“The people’s Champ!!!!!”

Meanwhile, an ardent LA Lakers fan couldn’t ignore Belal’s fire jersey and noted down his thoughts, tagging the welterweight champion in the comment –

“Fire Jersey @bullyb170″

In the short clip posted on IG, one can actually see the fighters pose with the kids, signing autographs, and having a ball with the students.

Gaethje, especially was keen on helping kindergarteners with the ABCs, reminding the community that he has a bunch of tots – nieces and nephews.

Speaking of which, he also has a relatively young gun who wants to pick a fight with him.

Renato Moicano’s Gaetjhe dream

Despite earning a spectacular stoppage win over homeboy, Benoit Saint-Denis at Paris, Renato ‘Money’ Moicano did not see any improvements in his lightweight ranking.

While the Brazilian is understandably furious with the lack of movement on the standing, Moicano is also wary of the fact that time is running out on him inside the octagon.

He needs to win his next few fights at least, if there’s snowball’s chance in hell that he could make it to the title scene. But to do that, the two-three guys he has to beat, have to be the elite of the elites. And this is where Gaethje comes in.

Explaining his thought process on his popular ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, Moicano asserted that he needed to keep winning and do so against big names.

“Sometimes to get a title fight, you need big names like Gaethje or somebody who has fought for the title [but] right now, you just have to keep winning… It doesn’t matter who you fight now, it could be Paddy Pimblett, it could be Dan Hooker, it could be Justin Gaethje, it doesn’t matter.”

While neither the UFC or Dana White have anything confirmed for Gaethje, Moicano vs Gaethje would be a surefire thriller!