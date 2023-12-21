“Pulls Like An”: Sean Strickland Voices Concerns Over Elon Musk Tesla’s Latest Cybertruck Model

Sean Strickland was crowned champion of the UFC middleweight division at UFC 293. ‘Tarzan’ put on a clinical performance against Israel Adesanya to realise his lifelong dreams. Along with UFC gold, Strickland also secured himself financially. His newfound riches come with tough choices such as which car to buy. Strickland took to Twitter to voice his concerns about Tesla’s in general and the latest model, the cybertruck.

‘Tarzan’ is known to share his unfiltered feelings on Twitter. This time around, the 185-pound champion shares his thoughts on why he should not be getting a Tesla. He said,

“I just drove a Tesla… goddamn….. Pulls like an R1…. I don’t know if I have the self control to have a tesla…”

In response to Strickland’s tweet, a fan shared a promotional video involving the cybertruck. In the said video, a cybertruck was seen beating a Porsche 911 over a standing quarter mile. However, the cybertruck did so while towing a Porsche 911 behind it. This video was released a few weeks back by Tesla itself and caused a massive uproar in the car community.

Strickland replied to the video sharing his concerns about Tesla’s and electric vehicles in general. He said,

“Yeah but on a mountain during a storm loading up a snow board and your battery drops 40 percent and you’re trying to figure out how to get home……”

The cybertruck was announced in November 2019. Tesla shared their vision of what a pickup truck should be like. The development was ongoing for the past few years. Customer deliveries for the car started in November 2023. It will be interesting to see whether ‘Tarzan’ ends up rewarding himself with a Tesla. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at what is next for Strickland in the octagon.

Did Dricus Du Plessis cross a line with Sean Strickland?

The recent UFC summer press conference involved a number of stars including Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The two fighters will headline the first PPV event of 2024 for the UFC. In the aforementioned press conference, fans saw a different side of ‘Tarzan’ for the first time. Du Plessis brought up abuse suffered by Strickland at the hands of his father as a child in order to get under his skin.

Strickland was visibly upset at the comments made. He also took to Twitter to voice his opinions about the comments made and why that was not right. Leon Edwards faced a similar situation with Colby Covington recently. However, he was able to keep his emotions in check and secure a win. Will Sean Strickland also be able to do the same? Only time will tell.