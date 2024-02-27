Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria Might Be Nearing Conor McGregor’s Iconic UFC Milestones

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria may become a reality soon. The Spaniard recently became the UFC Featherweight Champion after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski. Following the fight, he called out a lot of big names like Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev. The Lightweight Champion had not responded to his call-outs yet. However, it seems the Spaniard has finally caught his attention. Makhachev revealed his intentions on X.

Advertisement

The Dagestani fighter has not fought since last year when he defended his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. Islam Makhachev produced a vicious KO to secure a victory.

After all the call-outs and threats made by Ilia Topuria, Makhachev could not remain silent. Here’s what he had to say per MMA Uncensored on X:

Advertisement

“Another short guy is talking. Another short guy wants to be smeshed.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Islam Makhachev called Ilia Topuria a ‘short guy’, the same name he used for Alexander Volkanovski. The Dagestani fighter seems confident in his abilities to beat the Spaniard.

Advertisement

If the fight does take place, one of them will join the likes of Conor McGregor on the list of Double Champs in UFC history. The Lightweight fighter then laid out his next two fights, which included Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev reveals his next two fights against Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev is finally returning to the octagon to defend his title yet again. He will look to fight twice in the year 2024 per his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

In a recent tweet, the Dagestani fighter laid out his plane for the year:

“First I smesh Gaethje June 8 then I give topuria dagestan growth medicine @Topuriailia @espnmma #ufc”

Take a look at the tweet:



Islam Makhachev claims he will first fight Justin Gaethje on June 8 this year. Making it his first title defense against a fighter other than Alexander Volkanovski. He will then look to fight Ilia Topuria and realize his dream of becoming a double champ.

This is a feat even Khabib Nurmagomedov was not able to accomplish. If Makhachev can become a double champion and continue his winning streak, he will be able to go on a higher level than Nurmagomedov. However, Ilia Topuria still has to defend his title before he can think of fighting the Lightweight Champion.