Kamaru Usman Allegedly in Discussions With Dana White to Replace Belal Muhammad Against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

Former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman might be in a conversation with Dana White about joining #1 title contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in the octagon at UFC 310 in champion Belal Muhammad’s absence. Usman, who has been vocal about the idea of fighting for the title again, finds himself in the precarious position where it seems he’s fulfilling Belal’s wishes as well, despite the rather public feud.

Earlier this year, after Belal won the welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester, and has since been talked trash about both Rakhmonov and Usman. While the Kazakh fighter kept it strictly to the point, Usman, being a former champion did not take any disrespect from the Palestinian American champion.

However, Belal took the trolling to a point where he asked both Shavkat and Usman to fight each other to find a winner who would eventually face him for the title.

The event never came to pass as the UFC put pen to paper on Belal fighting Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Unfortunately, now that’s not going to happen since Belal has had surgery. And with Rakhmonov suggesting he fight someone from the interim title, the speculations about Usman make it all the funnier.

Careful what you wish for

If the Rakhmnov – Usman fight is actually happening and for the interim title, then at UFC 310, both the fighters are going to ensure they have the only guaranteed right to fight Belal when he returns a few weeks later.

Life is not fair but it sure is funny this way.

This would also be Usman’s biggest climb to the championship mountain since his loss to Leon Edwards in their rematch at UFC 278. The fighter has been in only another fight since. And it was on short notice as well.

Usman found himself fighting at middleweight at UFC 294 against the dangerous Khamzat Chimaev. Surprisingly, despite the lack of a fight camp, the former champion was able to take the fight to Borz like nobody has done since. He danced around with the Chechen and wrestled the life out of him for 3 rounds, the last of which saw the Chechen fighter begin to fade.

Fortunately for Borz, he had done enough to win. But things could have gone vastly differently if the fight were a 5 rounder like Usman is used to fighting for title matches. Borz was fading away and Usman was gaining steam into the fourth round.

But all that is in the past now. Right now, all that matters is UFC 310 and if the rumors are true, that’s kind of what everybody wanted- Belal wanted Shavkat vs Usman, Usman wants to be back in the title conversation and Rakhmonov wants to fight for an interim title.