Khabib Nurmagomedov Losses: Did ‘The Eagle’ Lose a Round Against Conor McGregor at UFC 229?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. What’s impressive is not the fact that the Dagestani retired with a perfectly undefeated professional fighting record of 29-0, but the way in which he did it. He won all 29 fights in his career in a dominant fashion.

Interestingly, the former UFC lightweight champion lost only two rounds in his entire MMA career. The very first one came against his arch-nemesis and former UFC dual champion Conor McGregor in 2018. The second was against Justin Gaethje in 2020.

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov lose a round against Conor McGregor?

As mentioned earlier, Nurmagomedov lost a round against Conor McGregor in 2018 in their lightweight title fight at UFC 229. This was the first in his career that the Dagestani had lost a round.

After dominating McGregor for the first two rounds, all three judges scoring the bout scored the third round of the fight in favor of the Irishman. However, Nurmagomedov made amends by finishing his arch-rival in the very next round of the fight. He took McGregor to the mat and finished his via a Neck Crank in the fourth round, putting an end to the rivalry.

The official scorecard for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/uwoO2XIesu — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 7, 2018

Apart from this, Khabib Nurmagomedov lost one more round. In the last fight of his MMA career against Justin Gaethje back in 2020, the former lightweight champion lost the first round of the fight in the scorecards of two of the three judges scoring the bout.

However, as he did more often than not, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to submit Justin Gaethje in the very next round of the fight. Later, he announced his retirement inside the UFC cage.

Has Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA coaching as well?

It is well known that following his retirement from fighting back in 2020, Nurmagomedov was still involved in the sport of MMA as he transitioned from being a fighter to a coach. However, earlier this year, it was reported that the Dagestani is quitting that as well.

While nothing has been revealed by the man himself, some of his teammates posted farewell messages for Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this month leading to speculations of his retirement from coaching. If reports are to be believed, the former UFC lightweight champion took this decision in an attempt to focus on his personal life and spend time with his family alongside concentrating on his businesses.

What are your thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career? What do you guys think about Nurmagomedov’s decision to retire?