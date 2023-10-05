7 Years After the Fight, Dillon Danis Reveals How Conor McGregor Confidently Guaranteed Victory Against Nate Diaz

The first-ever UFC double-division champion, Conor McGregor, has encountered several setbacks in his recent fights. Nevertheless, prior to his initial defeat against Nate Diaz in March 2016, the Irishman was a dominant force in the UFC. Following his submission loss to the Stockton welterweight during the second round of UFC 194, doubts loomed over his chances in the rematch. The Irishman had added a new BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, for his fight camp against Diaz at UFC 202 held in August 2016. Now, seven years after the fight, during his recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Dillon Danis disclosed that Conor McGregor radiated confidence and reassured him of victory against Nate Diaz.

In their rematch, Conor McGregor secured a win by unanimous decision after five rounds. ‘El Jefe’, a member of McGregor’s training camp, played a pivotal role in the Irishman’s success against seasoned fighters like Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone. However, Danis later confessed to his lack of confidence leading up to the Diaz rematch.

Dillon Danis revealed confidence of Conor McGregor before his rematch against Nate Diaz

Despite their fight taking place years ago, the rivalry between McGregor and Diaz continues to smolder. Both fighters have engaged in an ongoing exchange recently, fueling speculation about a potential trilogy fight. Therefore, it was not surprising that the topic resurfaced during Danis’ appearance on Flagrant.

Danis appeared on the podcast to promote his highly anticipated crossover boxing match against WWE star Logan Paul. During the discussion, he also shared insights about coaching McGregor and their interaction on the night before the Diaz fight. He said:

“But the night before I was like dude. I came up to him. We were just talking and I was like, ‘Bro I’m actually really nervous like for tomorrow’. And like, he literally goes like, ‘Bro I’m gonna kill him, don’t worry’. And like, he says something like, ‘Stop being nervous, I’m going to kill him tomorrow. I’m going to play with him, I promise you. And he just walked away. He was that serious, and he went back watching movies, chilling.“

McGregor’s confidence shone through in his cage performance, where he not only emerged victorious but also won the hearts of fans with his gritty display.

Given the blockbuster nature of their previous encounters, fans are clamoring for a trilogy. What’s more, it appears that both fighters are also keen on the idea.

McGregor open for Diaz Trilogy

The scores are even between the Irishman and Nate Diaz. However, since neither fighter is satisfied with not having an upper hand, they both seek a trilogy fight.

On September 10, 2022, Nate Diaz fought his final UFC bout against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. Many celebrated the ‘Stockton Slapper’ for his illustrious UFC career, with the Irishman among those offering their congratulations.

Whilst congratulating him on his career, McGregor also teased the fan for a trilogy fight with a Tweet. He wrote:

“An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.“

Since their rematch, both fighters have struggled to find success inside the octagon, raising questions about their performance in a potential trilogy. Nonetheless, fans remain eager and excited for the possibility of their third encounter.