Kamaru Usman Slams Conor McGregor for Lacking ‘Levels of Respect’ After ‘Bum’ Remarks for Fellow UFC Stars

Kamaru Usman has finally clapped back at Conor McGregor for the comments the Irishman made on his stream. ‘The Notorious’ recently did a live stream with Duel Bits where he was gambling online while fielding questions from fans. While Usman’s name popped up several times during the stream, McGregor did not hold back and spoke his mind about the former champion. Naturally, ‘Marty’ had to get back at ‘Mystic Mac’ for his comments.

Kamaru Usman has not fought in a long time and is currently producing a lot of content for his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Podcast alongside Henry Cejudo. Likewise, in a recent episode of the podcast, Cejudo put Usman on the spot and asked him about Conor McGregor’s recent comments to which the former champion said,

“Where I have a little issue is you coming around and saying, ‘aw he’s a bum’…You can’t say that Conor….There needs to be a level of respect here because at the end of the day that’s what this sport is about.”

Kamaru Usman spoke about how Conor McGregor lacks respect, which he believes is the foundation of Mixed Martial Arts. However, it is this exact personality, coupled with his performances in the Octagon, that has gotten McGregor so much fame. Hence, asking him to behave differently would be like stealing the Irishman’s mojo from him.

Still, even though ‘The Notorious’ was not interested in taking any prisoners and called out almost every famous UFC fighter during the stream, his comments about Usman were a little too harsh and naturally struck a nerve.

What did Conor McGregor say to make Kamaru Usman lose respect for him?

While Conor McGregor is just a few weeks away from his highly awaited return to the UFC, he has been showing quite a bit of his old self in the build-up to the fight. That is exactly what happened in a recent livestream as fans got a brash, foul-mouthed ‘Mystic Mac’ calling out other fighters incessantly. That is when a fan asked for McGregor’s opinion on Kamaru Usman to which the Irishman said,

“Who’s Usman? Kamaru Usman? F*ck him, f*ck Kamaru Usman he’s a bum. I don’t give a f*ck about Usman yeah.”

Conor McGregor did not hold back, and within a minute, he called out Ilia Topuria, calling the pair ‘two little r*tards’. Moreover, he even branded Usman a ‘bald little Malteser head‘ in the same stream. Naturally, fans loved this version of McGregor and couldn’t get enough, even though the fighters he called out did not take it sportingly.