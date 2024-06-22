“Kayla Harrison to Zhang Weili”: Wild Opponents Suggested for Ryan Garcia After His Demand to Dana White for UFC Entry

The New York State Athletic Commission has delivered a knockout blow to Ryan Garcia, suspending the boxer of a year and decking him with a hefty penalty. Following the development, the boxer allegedly retired, only to then ask Dana White to sign him to the UFC.

However, what Garcia didn’t count on was MMA fans wanting to troll him. This is how things are done here, as Garcia is finding out.

Shortly after KingRy’s tweet went viral, the fandom has taken up a guessing game, rolling the dice on who will face the former interim boxing lightweight champion in the octagon.

With rumors circling on the internet, one fan keyed with a logical analysis.

“Merab or Cejudo.”

Considering the magnitude of the potential fight, the fan was spot on for suggesting the #1 bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili or the ‘triple C’ Henry Cejudo. On the other hand, another ardent fan came up with Umar Nurmagomedov and former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling.

“If 135 Umar , if 145 Aljo.”

Being a boxer vs boxer bout in MMA, one fan suggested veteran legend Jose Aldo, arguably one of the best pugilists in the UFC.

“Give him Aldo!”

Whereas others paired Ryan Garcia with Zhang Weili, Olympian Kayla Harrison, using their creativity to mock the boxer’s request. To be fair, Garcia wouldn’t want to deal with Harrison’s almost ungodly dominance…

“Kayla Harrison.”

And while he could trade hands with Weili, the Chinese fighter also kicks; often and hard.

Taking things up a notch, a random fan even drew in former WWE champion, CM Punk who was also had a UFC history.

“CM PUNK.”

Meanwhile, along with the fine and the suspension, the commission also overturned Devin Haney’s loss. Subsequently, the champ remains undefeated and Garcia ultimately took another loss.

Reacting to the news, Haney’s co-promoter, Eddie Hearn shared his concern for the 25-year-old boxer.

Eddie Hearn is worried about Ryan Garcia following suspension

Garcia will have to pay back more than a million dollars he got for that Devin Haney fight but that isn’t what concerns British promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Considering Garcia’s erratic behavior and his loud mouth, Hearn opened up to iFL TV, where he said that he was not worried about the suspension but he is truly bothered about how the youngster utilizes that off-time.

Hearn also did not mince his words, sharing his disappointment seeing ‘The Flash’ go down this path, mentioning his desire to see Garcia back in the squared circle against his arch nemesis, Haney.