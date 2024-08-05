Khabib Nurmagomedov Embraces Father’s Legacy After Pushing Umar One Step Closer to UFC Title

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues his unbeaten streak as a coach. Every time he has been in the corner of a fighter, they end up winning. UFC Abu Dhabi was no different as his cousin Umar beat Cory Sandhagen. Following the win, ‘The Eagle’ was elated to see the young contender taking another step towards the title, just like his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had envisioned.

The late great Abdulmanap was the brains behind the operation that took Khabib and Islam to legendary title reigns and since his passing, that task has fallen to the former undefeated lightweight champion.

So when yet another fighter that trained under his father came out with flying colors, Khabib penned a message in his honor:

“The best investment is to invest in people. My Father lived by this rule, and I also live by this rule…@umar_nurmagomedov thank you for bearing the pressure and passing the baton, it was important for the whole team.”

The Eagle’s father’s plan is coming to fruition, he has created a legacy in MMA that will never be forgotten and now its on Khabib to ensure that legacy turns into a dynasty of fighters who win everything in their path.

But that future now begins with Umar Nurmagomedov fighting for the bantamweight title.

Khabib believes Umar is ready for UFC gold

Umar just beat the #2 ranked fighter in the division convincingly. It was a hard fought fight, sure, he beat Cory Sandhagen like it was nobody’s business, putting him on the path of the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili. And Khabib thinks he’s ready for it!

In a recent interview with the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ spoke about why he thinks Umar is ready for a title shot next after his UFC Abu Dhabi win,

“But my opinion, Umar is ready for fight (Title fight). Because even this fight put him on one more level up. We’ll see, he’s growing too, he’s still learning.”

‘The Eagle’ also spoke about who he thinks is a better fight for ‘Young Eagle’. He of course believes Dvalishvili is a better fight for Umar. With both fighters having similar fighting styles, it sure will be interesting to watch.