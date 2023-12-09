Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Branded Dana White, Ariel Helwani and Artem Lobov Biggest Conor McGregor D**k Riders

The rivalry between Conor McGregor is perhaps one of the most intense rivalries the UFC has ever seen. Despite fighting over five years ago, the hatred between the two fighters is still well and alive. While it is usually Conor McGregor that initiates the trash talk, ‘The Eagle’ is not one to accept it without giving it back either.

Advertisement

Even before their fight, ‘The Eagle’ always had ‘The Notorious’ in his crosshairs. On the night that McGregor won the155-pound belt, ‘The Eagle’ secured a dominant win over Michael Johnson. He would go on to fight once more before fighting for the UFC belt.

In a throwback clip that has now resurfaced, we take a look at one of the very few times ‘The Eagle’ fired shots at Conor McGregor and surprisingly Dana White as well. While attending a fan question and answer session, ‘The Eagle’ was asked,

Advertisement

“Which of these three people is the biggest Conor McGregor d**k rider? Dana White, he has been d**k riding Conor McGregor all the way to the bank. Or Ariel Helwani, he hosted the biggest d**k riding event in history. The Conor McGregor pay per view event. And then lastly Artem Lobov he always looks like he has Conor McGregor’s d**k up his butt. So which of these three Khabib is the biggest Conor d**k rider.”

‘The Eagle’ did not spare anyone. He answered the question by saying,

“I think they all bullsh*t”

Given the recent tweets that Conor McGregor has put out, there is a possibility that Dana White lose Conor McGregor to a different field altogether. Let’s take a closer look at the issue at hand.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor to pursue politics full time?

After a recent incident in Dublin, Conor McGregor has been extremely invested in his country’s politics. Now, McGregor shares his thoughts on the current affairs in his country almost everyday. To add to that, McGregor also shared a post suggesting that he would run for the office in Ireland.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0m1lmRSuV1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



He then followed that up with a detailed tweet analysing his competition and suggesting why he would win if he ran against them. This also got the approval of Elon Musk. It is difficult to gauge how serious McGregor is about his presidential ambitions. What we do know is that McGregor loves his country deeply. If he feels it would be a better use of his time than fighting in the UFC, there is a very strong chance we see McGregor running for office sooner rather than later.