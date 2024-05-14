UFC Fighter Dan Ige Seeks Help From Dana White and Co. Amidst Mother’s Major Property Loss

On May 12, 2024, at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Dan Ige’s mother was going home after work, when she realized her car had been stolen. She then asked the security at Red Rock to help her check the cameras but they did not let her do so. In an urgent appeal on X, the UFC fighter has asked the UFC president for help.

The Red Rock Casino and Hotel is the place most UFC fighters, including head honcho Dana White stay in when they visit Las Vegas. White has always said only good things about the hotel.

However, after what transpired with his mother, Dan Ige had no choice but to ask the UFC president for his help on X,

“Somebody stole my mom’s car last night on Mother’s Day while she was working at Red Rock Casino. They wouldn’t let her check security cameras…..@danawhite @ufc”

Dana White is good friends with the owner of the Red Rock Hotel and Casino. Dan Ige even tagged SteveWillDoIt from the Nelk Boys for help. The content creator is another name that frequents the hotel.

Without many options at his disposal right now, Ige is looking for his next fight so he can buy his mom a car.

Dan Ige is eager to fight again so he can buy his mother a new car

Dan Ige last fought in February this year against Andre Fili, recording a KO victory. He has not set foot inside the octagon since. But it would appear that that status could change soon, given the recent state of events.

The Featherweight fighter has 3 wins and one loss in his last four fights. He will look to make a quick turnaround now as he revealed on X that he wants his next fight contract,

“Mama needs a new car. Send the contract”

Dan Ige will look to continue a winning streak when he fights next. He will also want to aim for the $5ok performance bonus so he can buy his mom a newer and better car. But maybe, Dana White can still step in and get the hotel to help.