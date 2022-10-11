Not Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather, 0–1 Conor McGregor Is the ‘Biggest’ Boxing Opponent for Jake Paul

Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, claimed that the UFC superstar Conor McGregor would be his biggest fight. And not the heavyweight legend Mike Tyson or undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

The Ohio native entered the world of combat sports a few years back. He has not lost a bout ever since he turned professional. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently 5-0 in his career. He has won over prominent MMA names and former UFC champions.

Paul is always on the lookout for a fight with the top contenders from the UFC. Hence, he frequently calls them out. The former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, has always been on his radar and Paul believes the Irishman would be his biggest fight.

“I think the biggest fight there is McGregor. Just because the press conferences would be off the charts. And from a boxing perspective, it’s a very high-level bout. I don’t think Floyd would fight me in an actual bout, which would decrease interest. Mike Tyson is older. It’s obviously still huge. But that’s why I think McGregor is the biggest name there, for sure,” Paul said in an interview.

ALSO READ: “If There Is Noone Like Ali, Tyson, Foremon, Frazer, Then…”: UFC Star Sparks MMA vs. Boxing Debate Among Fans With Two Words

However, despite calling him out several times with lucrative offers, ‘The Notorious’ never responded to Paul’s offer.

Will Conor McGregor ever return to boxing

‘The Notorious’ has previously entered the squared ring against an undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather. Although the UFC star lost the bout, he made hefty money that boosted his net worth.

McGregor is now making a full recovery from a horrifying leg injury, though. He is preparing for a possible comeback to the UFC octagon and has hinted at doing so. The Irish star is also seen wrestling in numerous of his training videos.

ALSO READ: “Still Better Actin Than the Rock”: Conor McGregor Amazed Fans With Acting Skills in Recent Commercial Even Before Hollywood Debut Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal

Thus, it is simple to infer that ‘The Notorious’ is concentrated on making his UFC comeback. However, he might surely dip his hands in boxing in the future, given the money that the sport brings in.

Do you think we will see McGregor inside the boxing ring again? What are your thoughts on Paul’s words?