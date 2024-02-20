UFC: What Does It Mean to Be an ‘Undisputed’ or ‘Lineal’ Champion?

Being a champion in any combat sport is an extremely tough task to achieve. However, this is a particularly tougher goal to achieve in more popular combat sports, such as boxing and the UFC. Being a champion in both disciplines is something that very few gets to achieve. However, being an undisputed champion or a lineal champion takes it a step further. Here’s a closer look at what these two terms mean and how they apply to their respective sports.

What is a ‘lineal’ champion in boxing?

The Lineal Championship is regarded as the real World Championship in professional boxing. It is a carryover from the era in boxing prior to the establishment of sanctioning organisations and the widespread use of trophy belts, when it was simpler to crown one world champion per class.

How is a lineal champion crowned and how is it lost?

There is a common saying in combat sports, ‘to be the man, you have to beat the man’. This is the philosophy that is followed for the lineal championship. In order to be crowned the lineal champion, you have to beat the current lineal champion. A lineal champion can lose his belt in only one of three ways. If he/she is beaten in a contest within his weight class. He/she retires from the sport. If he/she vacates his weight class.

Who are the current lineal champions in boxing?

According to reports, there are currently 10 lineal champions in the sport of boxing. These include names such as Canelo Álvarez, Jermell Charlo and more.

What is an undisputed champion in the UFC?

The UFC instituted a system of interim champions a while back. When the champion is set to be away for a significant period, the two contenders in the division fight for the interim title. The winner then gets an interim title and the next shot at the current champion.

In divisions that have an interim champion, the reigning champion does not get the ‘undisputed’ title. However, if there is no interim champion, the reigning champion is referred to as the undisputed champion.

Are there any undisputed champions in the UFC right now?

All the champions in the UFC are undisputed right now except one. In the heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall is the interim champion. This means that Jon Jones does not get the undisputed title.