Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Surprisingly Confessed His Love for Football “More than UFC or MMA”

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems like a guy who breathes, eats, and sleeps MMA. However, shattering all the expectations that fans may have, despite being the undefeated 29-0 fighter, in an interview, he once confessed that he loves the game of football more than UFC and MMA.

A resurfaced YouTube video features “The Eagle” discussing his childhood and crediting his father for shaping him into the man he is today. In the video, he also reveals that during his childhood, his dream was to become a footballer.

Nurmagomedov further explains that his time was fully consumed by watching, playing, and thinking about football. And even calls football the number one sport, asserting that his heart beats louder for it compared to MMA or UFC. He stated,

“Football for me is the no.1 sport. I dreamed of becoming a football player when I was little. Watching it all the time. Football is better, you don’t have to kick people to hurt them. You just go out in the field and show what a great player and professional you are. That’s also a hardworking sport. I just like football more. More than UFC or MMA. No matter how long I follow football I don’t get tired of it.”

We often see Nurmagomedov attending football matches, meeting football stars, and even playing football with his Dagestani teammates. When discussing his love for football, it’s not feasible not to mention his affection for Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. His admiration is evident to the extent that he refuses to give autographs to fans of other teams.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Refuses Autograph to Young FC Barcelona Fan

In sports, fans often passionately support their teams, and while they usually rally for Nurmagomedov, it’s interesting to witness him advocating for his team. Notably, Nurmagomedov engages in playful banter with kids. In a video, Nurmagomedov can be seen posing for a picture with children. However, when another child, an FC Barcelona fan, sought a photo, Nurmagomedov, a devoted Real Madrid supporter, declined to take a picture with him. He stated,

“He is a Barcelona guy, not with you brother.”

However, Nurmagomedov playfully teased the kid, prompting him to say “Hala Madrid,” and then took a picture with him. While it was all in jest, it underscores Nurmagomedov’s passion for both the sport and the team he supports. Surely, there is a reason why he expresses a greater affection for football than MMA.