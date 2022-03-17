“She is on a different level” – Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes Rose Namajunas will defeat Carla Esparza in their rematch

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thinks UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will take revenge for her defeat to Carla Esparza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas)



Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) is expected to defend his title against Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) rematch of Season 20 The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in 2014. Esparza sent Namajunas into the third round to clinch the first 115-pound title but continued to lose it in his defense of the first title against Jedrzejczyk.

After ousting Esparza, Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) continued to run, defending his title record five times. However, his reign ended when he met Namajunas, who struck him twice in a row. Speaking of the experiences of both fighters, Jedrzejczyk does not see the topic changing hands.

Joanna On Rose Namajunas:

On Eagle FC Joanna says:

“I think that Rose will defend her belt,” Jedrzejczyk spoke while attending Eagle FC 46. “Carla won back in the day in 2014, but both of them are totally different fighters, different athletes with different mentality, as well, but I think that Rose will win this fight. She’s very strong. She’s very, very fast. Her timing is just perfect with her footwork. Of course, Carla has a few wins streak, but Rose is a different level, I think.”

Esparza is currently excited to resume his career as he has won five consecutive years. The former winner will win consecutive victories over top rivals Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan, and has managed to return to the title after losing it in 2015.

Since failing to qualify for the TUF 20 final against Esparza, Namajunas has gone 9-2, scoring twice against the likes of Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Zhang Weili twice. In his second reign as champion, Namajunas was able to defend his first title when he knocked out Weili in a tournament at UFC 268 last November.

As for Jedrzejczyk, the former strawweight queen has targeted only the big names and thinks a repeat of the UFC 248 Fight of the Year against Weili makes sense for her to return to the cage in more than two years.

It’s greaat to see these two fighters getting a shot at redemption. For Carla she gets the chance to take back the belt she lost over half a decade ago, and for Rose she gets to avenge a loss. Rose could’ve been champ, a lot sooner had she beaten Carla the first time around.

Rose Namajunas MMA Stats:

RESULT FIGHTER VIA DECISION R TIME WIN Weili Zhang Decision (Split) 5 5:00 WIN Weili Zhang KO (Head Kick) 1 1:18 WIN Jessica Andrade Decision (Split) 3 5:00 LOSS Jessica Andrade KO (Slam) 2 2:58 WIN Joanna Jedrzejczyk Decision (Unanimous) 5 5:00 WIN Joanna Jedrzejczyk TKO (Punches) 1 3:03 WIN Michelle Waterson Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 2 2:47 LOSS Karolina Kowalkiewicz Decision (Split) 3 5:00 WIN Tecia Torres Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00 WIN Paige VanZant Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 5 2:25 WIN Angela Hill Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 1 2:47 LOSS Carla Esparza Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 3 1:26 LOSS Tecia Torres Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00 WIN Kathina Lowe Submission (Flying Armbar) 1 0:12 WIN Emily Kagan Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 3 3:44

Also read: Kevin Holland and two other man took down a Gunman who open fired at Houston restaurant