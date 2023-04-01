WATCH: Adin Ross Channels Inner Conor McGregor While Responding to Backlash Over His Comments

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world. However, with such fame, a lot of controversies also follow and the same has been happening with him. Ross has come under a lot of scrutinies for his transphobic comments. Moreover, Adin Ross has also been criticized a lot for his support of the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate. However, it looks like Ross is not bothered by all the hate coming his way and feels like he can do whatever he wants.

The famous streamer displayed a similar attitude while addressing the backlash in his recent video. He also copied UFC star and former two-division champion Conor McGregor while doing so.

Adin Ross channels his inner Conor McGregor while addressing the recent controversy

During a recent live stream, Adin Ross made a controversial remark about his pronouns and suggested that they were “kill/them”. The same has caused a lot of outrage on social media.

While addressing the outrage during one of his streams, Adin Ross seemingly showed no remorse for his statements. Moreover, just like Conor McGregor’s infamous post-fight interview after his win against Eddie Alvarez, Ross suggested that he would not apologize to anybody.

Trainwrecks calls out Adin Ross over his recent comments pic.twitter.com/EOHbWvdlg0 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 1, 2023

While channeling his inner ‘The Notorious One’, the social media personality said: “I just want to, from the bottom of my heart, apologize for absolutely fu*king nothing, okay? I’m Adin Ross and Adin Ross’ gonna say whatever the fu*k he says.”

Ross went on to say that he does not hate homosexual or transgender individuals. He was addressing those who used these pronouns to address themselves as animals. But the way Adin Ross has addressed the controversy has certainly increased the outrage against him. However, it will be interesting to see if it will cause any decline in his popularity.

Are Ross friends with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate?

Yes, Adin Ross and the controversial social media star Andrew Tate are friends. The streamer has met up with the Tate brothers on several occasions. So much so that following the arrest of the Tate brothers last year, he also tweeted in support of the two.

It is worth noting that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested from their house in Romania back in December last year for alleged crimes of human trafficking, rape, and money laundering.

However, after several appeals of bail, the two were recently released from prison and will serve house arrest until the investigation is completed. And It’s safe to say that Adin Ross is happy to see them come out of prison. He has tweeted and also made a reaction video to the news.

What are your thoughts about Tate’s friendship with the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about his recent video?