Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Labels Conor McGregor a ‘Lottery Ticket’ for Changing Opponents’ Lives Through Money

There’s a reason everyone wants the ‘red panty night’. We don’t even have to explain this. You already know we are talking about a fighter’s biggest payday. As soon as they enter that octagon with Conor McGregor, they are set for life. At least that’s what Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez thinks.

Reflecting on this aspect of the McGregormania, Javier Mendez shared his thoughts, essentially calling the Irishman, a jackpot.

“He’s the lottery ticket for a lot of those guys you know and obviously why do you even have guys that are much heavier calling them out because he’s heavy let me call him out . Hey, you know he changes their lives because of the money and the fame that comes with the fight you know. It’s a big deal, I mean, we all want that prize you know we all do and he has it because he is that prize and he knows it.”

In fact, everybody in the lightweight and welterweight roster possibly wants a piece of McGregor simply because of the fame and fortune the fight brings them.

After all, one cannot deny that even Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stocks rose dramatically after he fought Conor. At one point even Charles Oliveira wanted some action and had called out the former champ in an effort to get him himself some dough.

Not to mention Joaquin Buckley’s recent callout in St Louis after his win. Buckley aka ‘New Mansa’ took a sly dig at McGregor while he expressed his willingness to halt his welterweight advance to take on the supposed “lottery ticket.”

Buckley says Conor McGregor is “light work”

The welterweight is causing all the smoke in the UFC now after he won his fourth straight bout in stellar fashion at St Louis. He defeated Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event and is now ranked #11 in the WW rankings. But not being in the top 10 in the division isn’t holding him back in any manner.

Following his win, he got the fandom’s attention when the eccentric fighter called out McGregor in his post-fight interview.

The former middleweight contender did not stop there, he went a little further to call out Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Rafael Dos Anjos along with McGregor, trying to line up million-dollar money fights. In his social media post, he even took a sharp dig at the fighters saying that those moving up in weight to WW would be “light work” for him.