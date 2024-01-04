Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Calls Out Entire Division for Avoiding Umar After Dana White Fails to Secure Match

While it is said that the UFC bantamweight division currently has one of the best roster, filled with many talents. But it doesn’t feel normal that the UFC is failing to secure a single fight for a fighter who has been waiting for a match for a long time. This is the situation with Umar Nurmagomedov. Now, frustration erupts from his team as the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out the fearful division after Dana White and Co. failed to secure a bout for the ‘Young Eagle.’

Recently, Ali Abdelaziz shared a post on X where he highlighted the issue of Umar not getting any opponents. Despite the efforts of the UFC and Dana White, he mentioned that no one is willing to step up to be his opponent. Abdelaziz called out the entire division, labeling them as scared of Umar. He stated;

“Everyone scared of @UNmgdv @ufc working so hard to get him a fight and nobody’s willing to do it fact @danawhite”

Just like his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov, the ‘Young Eagle’ remains undefeated in the UFC. He holds an impressive 16-0 record in his career with 9 finishes. However, Umar Nurmagomedov has been on a hiatus since his last fight against Raoni Barcelos a year ago.

Despite his stellar record, he has been unable to secure his next fight, leading to mounting frustration for both him and his team. Although his training hasn’t stopped, and he is ready to fight anytime with anyone, his calls for opponents have gone unanswered. Meanwhile, his call-outs to O’Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo have also been ignored.

Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting ignored by every fighter

After growing frustrated with the lack of opponents, the undefeated fighter from Dagestan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out Deiveson Figueiredo and Sean O’Malley. Responding to O’Malley’s tweet expressing interest in facing him, he threw down the challenge. Additionally, he had previously mentioned Figueiredo’s name as a potential next opponent. But both the call-outs were ignored.

Now, after being ignored and failing to secure a fight, the one option he has is to switch his division. He can compete in another weight class and search for opponents. This move could provide him with the opportunity to face opponents and showcase his skills.