Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Slams Jake Paul for Ducking Former UFC Fighter as His Search for Next Opponent Continues

Going into a new year, Jake Paul wasted no time in announcing his return to action. Paul took to Twitter to announce his return date. However, he did not share the name of the opponent. There are many fighters in contention to take on Paul, chief among them, former UFC fighter, Derek Brunson. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s former manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently provided an update regarding same.

Jake Paul wants to waste no time in achieving his goals in the sport. Paul wants to become a world champion in boxing. In a tweet he said,

“My team sent out two contracts today. Let’s see which of the two potential opponents accepts first. Saturday March 2nd. Puerto Rico. Live on DAZN.”

In response to his tweet, former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson replied with an emoji. Brunson’s reply implied that he has either already signed the contract or waiting for the contract. Unfortunately, this was not the case as confirmed by his manager Ali Abdelaziz in a tweet. He replied to Brunson saying,

“He doesn’t want the smoke he only fights retired fighter maybe in couple years he will fight you.”

Paul is fresh off a first round knockout win over Andre August. ‘The Problem Child’ took on Andre August in December last year and wasted no time in securing a knockout thanks to a inch-perfect uppercut. Following the win he stated that a big announcement regarding his next move would be coming soon.

Paul is one of the most polarising figures in the sport and has no shortage of options when it comes to opponents. However, there are a few fights that make more sense than others, lets take a look at those.

Jake Paul to achieve his ultimate goal in 2024?

Paul had an extremely busy year in 2023. He fought thrice securing two wins and losing once. After his win over Andre August, Paul said that he had only one goal in mind, to become a world champion in boxing. He further elaborated that in order to do so he would be looking at legitimate challenges over money fights. However, with that being said, a name that Paul wants to face desperately is Tommy Fury.

‘The Problem Child’ in response to a tweet stated that he had sent a contract to Tommy Fury three weeks ago and had not heard back from the Brit. Fighting fury and securing a win over him would kill two birds with one stone for Paul. It would allow him to avenge his only loss and take him one step closer to his ultimate dream. However, at this point in time it does not seem as though that fight will take place.