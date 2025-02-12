Khamzat Chimaev Claims He Never Had a Swedish Passport, Stands by Russia as His Motherland

Khamzat Chimaev has sparked a lot of confusion over where exactly he’s from. The UFC middleweight title contender was born in Chechnya and has represented Sweden in his fighting career and currently is a citizen of the UAE. However, it turns out he’s never had a Swedish passport.

Born on May 1, 1994, in Gvardeyskoye, Chechnya, Chimaev began wrestling at just five years old, showcasing his early dedication to combat sports. At 18, he moved to Sweden to join his mother and older brother, immersing himself in the Swedish wrestling scene. For the early part of his UFC career, he even trained for Swedish MMA legend and former UFC light heavyweight title contender, Alexander Gustafsson. This is where the confusion lies. Did he just abandon Sweden for better opportunities in the UAE?

Chimaev has now clarified the situation, stating that he’s always considered Russia his motherland and never identified as Swedish, despite his time living there. Clarifying his stance further, the UFC fighter thanked the people who gave him the opportunity to reside in their country but stood firm in his identity as a Russian. Explaining his situation further, he added,

“Russia is my motherland, and I represent the UAE. They always help me when I have fights. I’ve never had a Swedish passport, people thought I had a Swedish passport, and I just left. I had residency there. I never had a passport there. People say I abandoned Sweden, I didn’t.”

Chimaev’s response about his nationality has come at a time when questions have been raised about his integrity Sean Strickland. The former title contender had publicly condemned him for betraying his people through association with the controversial Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Strickland makes it personal with Chimaev

“Chimaev fled Chechnya with his family because of an oppressive dictator, but then he went back for a G-Wagon. He bent the knee for that.”

Those were Strickland’s words to be exact in the lead-up to his middleweight title fight at UFC 312. Whether or not there is any truth to it, cannot be verified at this point. However, Strickland didn’t particularly care about it. He didn’t stop there, also criticizing Chimaev for being involved in a Bitcoin scam.

“I got the same offer, but I turned it down. Chimaev scammed his fans,” Strickland continued.

However, since his abysmal performance against DDP that arguably saw him lose all 5 rounds to the champion Dricus Du Plessis last week, Strickland’s stance seems to have shifted. Earlier today, he informed his fans that he was concerned for the safety of Chimaev’s family and said,

“Just got done training, mind is clear. I’m gonna lay off of Chimaev’s Chechen thing. I’m very aware his family might be in danger, and he probably regrets that relationship. I’ll attempt to not go there.”

Just got done training, mind is clear.I’m gonna lay off of Chimeav chechen thing. I’m very aware that his family is probably in danger and he probably regrets that relationship.. So I’m going to attempt to not go there. Have a good day. Here’s to trying. Still is bit coin scams? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 6, 2025



So, does this mean Strickland and Chimaev are cool now? Likely not. Will we see them fight? Maybe, if Strickland goes on a winning streak and fights for the title again—or if Chimaev loses to DDP.