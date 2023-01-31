Khabib Nurmagomedov family: Everything About His Wife and Children

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in the public eye for over a decade now. However, there haven’t been any significant revelations regarding his immediate family.

The Eagle broke into mainstream media in 2012 once he signed for the UFC, the apex promotion in martial arts. In the years that have passed by since then, Nurmagomedov eclipsed the standing of some of the greatest combatants in sports history.

Whilst simultaneously etching himself as an all-time great with his undefeated record of 29 wins and no losses. The 34-year-old’s professional career is set in stone for generations to come.

Although, what about his personal life? With Nurmagomedov being a devout Muslim, it’s no surprise that the laws and regulations he abides by are stringent. It’s precisely why his family has also remained away from his contentious world.

Nevertheless, let’s delve deeper into this.

The family of Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Khabib Nurmagomedov is married to a relative and childhood friend named Patimat Nurmagomedov. They married in Kirovaul, Kizilyurtovsky, Dagestan, Russia. They border at the same age.

3000 people were reportedly present at the wedding. Although Patimat’s face was covered with a white veil, as their customs, tradition, and religion required them to do so.

Together, the couple has three children: One daughter and two sons. The daughter is named Fatima Nurmagomedov, and she was born on June 1st, 2015. While his two sons are named Magomed and Husayn Nurmagomedov, respectively.

Magomed Nurmagomedova was born on December 30th, 2017, while Husayn Nurmagomedova was born on December 22nd, 2019.

In an interview with a Russian news outlet, Sports Express, the Eagle’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, disclosed that the 34-year-old was indeed married to his distant relative. He reiterated that the family Patimat represented was an ‘excellent one.’

Patimat has remained a mystery to fans of the sport due to her religion. With the former UFC lightweight champion maintaining strict regulations surrounding her public presence, it’s only culturally acceptable for her to follow in her husband’s footsteps.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: A beacon of light!

Khabib Nurmagomedov transcended the landscape of mixed martial arts in his home country of Russia. His emergence to stardom was evidence that those who hailed from the Mountains could indeed be successful.

His beliefs, allegiance, and fidelity to the religion of Islam have illustrated him as a beacon of light for the younger generations. As he withdraws from the sport permanently, his life will encompass his family going forward.

