UFC

“Khamzat didn’t take the fight”- Luke Rockhold says Khamzat Chimaev turned down a fight with him

Luke Rockhold Khamzat Chimaev
Swapnil Rajwade

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan and LeBron James never did what Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing!": 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists for the first time in a playoff series, The Greek Freak scripts history
Next Article
"Lewis Hamilton lost control of his $11.3 million supercar" - Mercedes star crashed his Pagani Zonda 760lh in Monaco