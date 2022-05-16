“Khamzat didn’t take the fight”- Luke Rockhold says Khamzat Chimaev turned down a fight with him

Luke Rockhold recently spoke about his next fight and revealed that Khamzat Chimaev turned down a fight with him.

Luke recently spoke with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA about his upcoming fight and how he is preparing for a comeback inside the octagon. He mentioned that the Khamzat fight was on the table. However, Khamzat turned down the fight. Although, he thought it was wise of him to do so.

“Khamzat didn’t take the fight, by the way, we were set to fight. He wanted to stay at 170. I think that was a wise move for him at this point,“Luke said in his recent interview.

The former middleweight champ got viciously knocked out in his last fight against the former Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Rockhold believes fighting is long hills and valleys and there are ups and downs.

He said he wasn’t where he should have been in his last two fights which resulted into him losing the fights. Rockhold however believes that he is in the right space right now and is ready to fight.

Rockhold said he is been training good, staying away from alcohol and taking good care of his body. Luke also mentioned that the only reason that he is coming back to fighting is because he wants to face Israel Adesanya.

Rockhold on his upcoming fight

Luke signed his contract to fight Paulo Costa in the middle of his interview. He even showed the signed contract to Brett. The fight is supposed to happen on July 30 in Dallas, Texas. Rockhold went and added that he isn’t here to fight bums. He feels ‘Borrachinha’ would be a good fight for him.

Maybe my favorite convo I’ve ever had with Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold). Lot of real talk, as he signs his contract to fight Paulo Costa in July- Brett Tweeted

Video: Maybe my favorite convo I’ve ever had with Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold). Lot of real talk, as he signs his contract to fight Paulo Costa in July. https://t.co/23CoX27mTu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2022

“It gets me up in the morning. It’s always, I mean, I’m not here to fight bums. I’m here to fight people that have proven their worth, and that get me excited. I don’t get excited to get up and fight f*****g idiots.“Honestly, the Sean Strickland thing wasn’t that motivating. Paulo, he’s tested himself against the best and he’s just a f*****g piece of s**t and a meathead. – Luke Rockhold to Brett.

