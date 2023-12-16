“Kid’s Got…”: Ex-UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Left Impressed as Jake Paul Beats Andre August in First Round

The boxing world witnessed an electrifying show recently when Jake Paul met Andre August inside the ring. The YouTube star’s win impressed not just fans but many others from the world of combat. One of many who got swayed away by Paul’s skills is the ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou.

The Cameroonian-French fighter recently had a similar boxing war with Tyson Fury. Even though the boxing crossover ended up with a loss for Ngannou, he won many hearts with his extraordinary skills and performance.

In a similar showdown, Paul knocked out the lesser-known cruiserweight boxer August in the first round. To congratulate ‘ ‘The Problem Child’’ on the same, Ngannou took a moment and shared words of praise for him. He said,

“The kid’s got skills congrats on an amazing performance @jakepaul @PFLMMA”

Not just boxing but both Ngannou and Paul share another similarity when it comes to their professional career. The Cameroonian-French fighter and Paul, both are signed up with the MMA promotion PFL.

After a recent impressive performance against ‘The Gypsy King’, Ngannou is now on his way to making the most out of the opportunities that come by. There has also been the news of his potential PFL fight making rounds on the internet as expressed by the PFL CEO.

Francis Ngannou and his potential PFL fight

‘The Predator’ is all in his element to crush and make the best career moves. The company PFL that Ngannou signed with recently teased a fight between him and another famous entity.

PFL CEO Peter Murray during a recent interview spoke about hybrid fights in 2024, as reported by HappyPunch. He shared his thoughts on how he is looking forward to making a fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder happen. He said,

“We’re focused on putting it together.”

Even though Murray didn’t speak much about the other details of the fight, he did mention that the team is trying to materialise the same.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for ‘The Predator’ as the MMA community and fans are excited to witness another power-packed performance.