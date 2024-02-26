Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will ‘The Rhino’ for His Fight With the YouTube Star?

The noted YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, has said that he doesn’t like to be inactive for prolonged periods. ‘The Problem Child’ took to the ring on December 15 for the last time. But most boxing fans may already know that he will be taking on the semi-retired professional Light heavyweight boxer, Ryan ‘The Rhino’ Bourland, on March 2. A large chunk of the boxing community is once again getting vocal about Paul choosing weak rivals. But others are worried about the amount of money that these two will make from their encounter.

Well, currently there are no reports that detail the exact amounts that ‘The Problem Child’ and Bourland will be pocketing from their fight. However, several sources mentioned that the YouTuber earned a whopping $7M from his previous fight against Andre August. While Paul’s rival also pocketed almost $2M for the scrap.

The fighter payout may have changed drastically if Paul locked horns with a noted face in pro-boxing. But fans have put Bourland in a similar place to August. Both of them have been labeled as weak rivals, who aren’t of Paul’s caliber. ‘The Rhino’ may have won a few accolades under the Golden Gloves. But he will be coming out of retirement to box Paul, which might turn off several fans.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that ‘The Problem Child’s’ payout from this fight won’t differ much from the earnings of his previous fight. But it won’t be possible to predict how much the Puerto Rican Bourland will earn from the fight. However, an announcement from Paul about his fight purse for this one earned him quite some respect from fans.

Jake Paul will be donating his entire Ryan Bourland fight earnings toward a noble cause

Despite all the hate that Paul gets, he has been talking about several burning issues of the combat sports world, including fighter payouts. His feud with the noted UFC head honcho, Dana White, regarding the meager payouts of UFC fighters often forms headlines. This time, the 27-year-old mentioned in an ‘X’ update that he will be donating his entire fight purse to Boxing Bullies, to finance the renovation and creation of boxing gyms across Puerto Rico.

Several fans have lauded the Ohio native for such actions. But they have always been complaining about Paul picking weak rivals to build up an impressive record. He will have to fight more noted rivals so that he can earn the respect of boxing fans, just like they respect his motive of discussing and solving various issues related to fighters.