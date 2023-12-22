“Let’s Goo”: Reports of Conor McGregor Headlining UFC 300 Has Ex-Heavyweight Star Pumped Up

The UFC authorities have planned a grand opening for 2024. However, a large chunk of the UFC universe has already begun talking about the upcoming milestone PPV, UFC 300. Along with the buzzing fans, several media sources have also started revealing information related to the coveted event. One such recent update on ‘X’ got the former UFC heavyweight, Brandon Schaub, excited. The update was about the UFC’s upcoming milestone event featuring Conor McGregor.

Schaub is also well-known among the UFC community for his commentary on UFC issues through his YouTube podcast. However, this time, he took to his own ‘X’ account to share the enthralling update. The UFC CEO, Dana White, may have revealed the timeline of UFC 300 recently. But several fans including Schaub were worried about the fight card of UFC 300 too.

‘Big Brown’ reposted an update from an MMA covering ‘X’ account named, ‘MMA GODZ’ which mentioned:

“BREAKING: Conor McGregor is set to be featured in the UFC 300 main event.”

Well, although there has been no official confirmation regarding any of the UFC 300 fights yet, Schaub couldn’t control his excitement. He reposted the update from ‘MMA GODZ’ on his own ‘X’ account along with a caption enough to reveal his state:

“Let’s goooooooo! ☘️”

Well, the UFC authorities have made multiple announcements about their grand planning for the UFC 300. Subsequent events also indicate that the promotion’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, may be making his return somewhere within the first half of 2024.

Hence, there’s every possibility of the UFC authorities putting their biggest PPV-selling fighter in their grandest card of the year. But if Schaub’s wishes are to be fulfilled, McGregor will need a rival to compete at UFC 300.

Who will Conor McGregor fight if he headlines UFC 300?

Most fans may know the UFC had marketed the noted UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler, as McGregor’s upcoming rival. This is why Dana White and Co. elected ‘Iron’ as ‘Mystic Mac’s’ opposing coach for the thirty-first season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. But back then, UFC was also confident about McGregor’s return to the octagon by the end of 2023. Well, McGregor’s return won’t be happening anymore in 2023. Now if the authorities plan his return at UFC 300, they also might opt to alter his rival.

The UFC community has often fallen for ongoing feuds and rivalries between fighters. A look at McGregor’s own words from his last fight at UFC 264 will reveal that everything “is not over” between him and his last UFC rival, Dustin Poirier. Hence, ‘Mystic Mac’ locking horns for the fourth time against ‘The Diamond’ to headline the UFC 300 also may be a viable option before the UFC.