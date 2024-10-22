Ilia Topuria Accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousins and Islam Makhachev of Cheating and Steroid Use

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria does not have any respect for former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousins or Islam Makhachev. He has no problems with ‘The Eagle’ but has thrown serious accusations the way of the Dagestani camp.

In an interview for KOLmenero MMA, the featherweight champion claimed that while he respected Khabib, the rest of them had banged up nervous systems from using steroids.

“One thing I respect about Khabib, the guy is super respectful… I mentioned Islam, and all the cousins come out. They’ve never knocked anyone out, they get caught using steroids….they have a damaged nervous system from taking so many steroids.”

As erratic as that statement is, it is not very surprising coming from Topuria. The Spaniard had previously called them ‘Super Cheaters’ after Usman Nurmagomedov once failed his PED test despite pleading innocent in the case.

‘El Matador‘ does not understand why Khabib’s cousins rush out to defend Islam Makhachev when they have never achieved anything close to what he has in the octagon.

Now, why is Topuria suddenly so interested in the Dagestanis. Well, ahead of his featherweight title defense against Max Holloway, the Spaniard is already planting the seeds for a lightweight feud with the champion, Makhachev.

Topuria warns Makhachev

The Spaniard could move up in weight and challenge for the lightweight title in a few months’ time. It is something that he has hinted at and if he retains UFC gold against Holloway, Makhahchev seems to be the next natural destination for him right now.

In the same interview, ‘El Matador’ spoke about why he thinks he can dethrone Makhachev in a fight, after claiming he will ‘hurt’ him,

“For Islam, I represent a style that he knows would beat him. He knows because I know very well where he comes from…Even if it seems like a very difficult fight, I would make Islam suffer a lot. Too much.”

Topuria considers himself a stylistic nightmare for the Dagestani fighter. One thing is fore sure though, Makhachev has never faced someone who hits as hard as ‘El Matador’.

Topuria’s speed, explosiveness, and power are second to none in the UFC. Combine that with his superior striking skills, and it’s one the most potent fighters in the organization. But given that Makhachev had easily outstruck Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 302, Topuria might be biting off more than he can chew.