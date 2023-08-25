Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul Shouldn’t Happen: Andrew Tate’s Brother

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul are not seeing eye to eye at the moment. ‘The Problem Child’ is complaining that Logan siding with KSI [Jake’s rival] for promoting their business. Although, Logan plays the ‘brother card’ on Jake when it’s convenient. Thus, fans are wondering if a fight between the Paul brothers might actually take place. However, if we were to believe Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan Tate, he would do everything possible to stop the fight from happening.

Unlike the Paul brothers, Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate have great comradery. The Tate brothers not only live together but also share their businesses.

On the contrary, Logan Paul and Jake Paul have different promotions for their boxing fight and often clash regarding the small details. Thus, Tristan believes a fight between the Paul brothers would not set the right example.

Brother of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate to stop Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul

Tristan Tate remains quite active on X [Twitter] since he has a limited amount of social media apps he can use. He was responding to a fan who asked who wins in a fight, Jake or Logan? Tristan’s response would have not made a lot of combat sports happy, as he was against the fight.

Tristan Tate wrote, “I don’t know Jake too well but I do know him. I will do my absolute best to make sure this never happens, it shouldn’t happen. That isn’t what brothers do.“

Tristan claims to be trying to mend the damaged bond between Jake Paul and Logan Paul. However, his brother Andrew Tate once caused a rift between the two Paul brothers. ‘The Problem Child’ and his older brother Logan got into a disagreement over Andrew Tate.

Logan and Jake Paul disagree over ‘Top G’

When ‘Top G’ was banned across major social media platforms, Jake Paul came out defending the Romanian. However, the WWE star did not agree with his younger brother about this. According to a report from the Mirror, Logan Paul revealed that it is bad to idolize someone like ‘Top G’.

Logan said, “The companies that Andrew Tate is spreading his speech on have the sole objective of making money. Some of his takes have merit some of them are disgusting. Say he has good four takes and one is f***ed up, so when Andrew Tate becomes your idol or ‘god’ or the person who you look up to online.“

Whether you want Logan and Jake to fight or not, one can’t argue that the brothers have had ups and downs over the recent years. On the contrary, Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate have gotten closer to whether they were spending their fortune partying or spending time in jail. Thus, it is interesting to observe how both the famed sibling duos go about their business in the future.