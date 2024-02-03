Michael Chiesa Drops UFC 300 Hint – Claims Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis Fight Brewing

Several names have been in talks to headline the historic UFC 300, from Conor McGregor to Nate Diaz. Israel Adesanya, with his recent Instagram story sharing a poster of the iconic ‘300’ movie, has also entered the conversation for the April card. The recent post has generated buzz among fight fans, and in a recent UFC live show, Michael Chiesa reacted to Izzy’s post, discussing the potential fight and claiming that the management of Dricus Du Plessis is attempting to arrange DDP vs. Izzy at UFC 300. In a recent UFC live session, Chiesa sat down with Dan Hellie and Rashad Evans.

Chiesa delved into Adesanya’s Instagram story, hinting at the possibility of fighting on the UFC 300 card as the main event. Subsequently, the discussion went on around who Izzy should face next: LHW champ Alex Pereira or Middleweight champ Du Plessis, with whom he has bad blood.

To which, Chiesa, sharing the same management as Du Plessis, mentioned hearing that Team DDP is making efforts to arrange the fight at UFC 300 against Izzy. In his words,

“I have the same agent as Dricus Du Plessis and I think that they’re trying to make [Du Plessis vs Adesanya] happen. [Dricus] does have a compromised leg, maybe working on a new contract. But for me as fan, I would like to see Adesanya fighting Dricuss Du Plessis.”

If what Chiesa says is true, it will be fascinating to witness the unsettled business between two of the best middleweight fighters in the division. While the prospect of Adesanya fighting Pereira is also interesting, but considering the numerous battles between them, Chiesa expressed a preference for something different.

Instead of Izzy vs Pereira, he wants to see a fresh matchup like Pereira vs Jamahal Hill, suggesting it is a potential fight that could materialize. And now all eyes on Dana White’s announcement, where we’ll find out who will be headlining at the historic event.

Why Should Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis Headline UFC 300?

At this point, UFC 300 presents a wildly stacked card, making it a must-watch event. However, for it to be truly thrilling, one matchup with a heated rivalry and grudges is needed. Adesanya vs Du Plessis fits the bill perfectly, given the intense rivalry between the two fighters, particularly over the claim of being the true representative of Africa.

Not to forget, when Dricus Du Plessis won against Robert Whittaker, Izzy was the happiest man, knowing it would set up their fight as a contender match since he was the champion back then. Unfortunately, due to an injury, the DDP couldn’t make it for the fight, resulting in Adesanya losing his title.

Now, the tables have turned, with Du Plessis as the champion, and he wants Izzy to fight. All in all, it makes total sense that this fight, if it can happen, should take place at UFC 300.