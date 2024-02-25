Jake Gyllenhaal’s Southpaw: Top MMA/Boxing Movie Pick of the Week

Jake Gyllenhaal has been the talk of the combat industry, thanks to his upcoming film alongside UFC’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor. While it’s still a few days away from release, for fans looking to enjoy a weekend filled with combat sports action, here’s a recommendation: the Gyllenhaal-starrer boxing film, Southpaw. Here’s what the film is all about.

Gyllenhaal starrer Southpaw (2015) is a sports drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Kurt Sutter. The IMDb enthusiast, who watches films only based on their ratings, notes its 7.3/10 IMDb rating. Simply put, the film is intense, brooding, and emotional, making it quintessential in the boxing movie genre.

Southpaw is about boxer Billy Hope who faces tough times after a big loss and he fights to get his life back, win custody of his daughter, and return to boxing. Taking to the hero’s journey, after all the challenges, Billy finds strength and redemption through his tough training that will surely inspire to start training immediately.

Talking about criticism, critics are unhappy with the movie as it has many cliches that a boxing movie typically has: a down-on-his-luck boxer who ultimately emerges as the winner. Many of the reviews also said if Gyllenhaal was replaced by Sylvester Stallone, it’d be just like Rocky.

However, despite the criticisms, there is no doubt that this movie will surely take one on a journey. Its story and every actor’s performance make it a perfect way to spend the weekend. While fans are waiting for the ‘Roadhouse’, this week they can spend time watching this instead.

Release Date for ‘Roadhouse’ Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor

UFC fans have been waiting for Conor McGregor’s debut movie for a while now, and it’s finally happening with Jake Gyllenhaal’s starrer, Road House. Fans reached peak excitement a few weeks ago when the trailer for the film was released, which till now garnered an impressive 17 million views so far. Talking about the release date it will be out on Amazon Prime on March 21.

After watching UFC stars like Ronda Rousey and Georges St-Pierre on the big screen, fans finally get to see McGregor’s debut in Road House as the ultimate anti-hero. There is no doubt that his fame and Gyllenhaal’s resume will make it more exciting.