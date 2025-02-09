‘Two Warriors United’: MMA World React as Former Rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya Show Unity at UFC 312

In an unexpected but wholesome turn of events, former rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira were spotted sitting together at UFC 312, and the MMA world couldn’t get enough of it. Adesanya and Pereira have been nothing but kind to each other in the last few months, acknowledging that their rivalry helped them get better.

Their rivalry started some decade ago when the two first met in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira KO’d Andesanya twice. However, he then fell off the radar while Izzy made it to the UFC and became a middleweight champion. As fate would have it, a viral video of him getting KO’d by Pereira made Izzy say some personal stuff about the Brazilian.

It lit a fire under the Brazilian and cut to now, is now a two-division champ. Interestingly, Adesanya did manage to knock him out cold at UFC 287 and is now the only fighter in the promotion with a win over the Brazilian. However, it now seems that the water is way under the bridge.

Fans, who once fiercely debated over their intense battles inside the cage, were left in awe seeing the two warriors united. Social media erupted with reactions, ranging from admiration to wishful thinking.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are currently together watching UFC 312 pic.twitter.com/sJnLJblS42 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 9, 2025

“Two warriors united,” one fan simply put it, summing up the emotional impact of the moment. Another suggested, “Would make a pretty good season of The Ultimate Fighter, not going to lie,” sparking the idea of the duo coaching the reality show together.

Others embraced the unity, with one user commenting, “This is the one day where Izzy and Pereira fans can come together.” Some even entertained the thought of a business venture, saying, “Amazing duo, they should open a kickboxing school.”

Amazing duo, they should open a kickboxing school — Ludwig, The Holy Blade (@DreamSlayer13) February 9, 2025

For many, seeing Adesanya and Pereira side by side was a moment of mutual respect that transcended their past rivalry. “They would make the best of friends,” wrote one fan, highlighting how great their dynamic could be outside of competition.

The sight of the former foes together even inspired some fans to reflect on Adesanya’s journey, with one remarking, “Can’t even lie, this tuff. I like seeing them together. Izzy gotta get that spark back fasho.”

Can’t even lie, this tuff. I like seeing them together. Izzy gotta get that spark back fasho — Banks⚓️ (@Bankssssss_) February 9, 2025

Perhaps the most poetic take came from a user who noted, “When your enemy becomes your boy.” It’s a rare sight in the fight game, but when warriors who once battled it out in the octagon come together in camaraderie, it’s a moment worth celebrating. It’s something Izzy seems to be understanding these days.

Earlier this year, ‘The Last Stylebender‘ also squashed his rivalry with Robert Whittaker.

Fans praise Adesanya’s forgiveness

Adesanya and Whittaker made a video together, where they talked about everything, from their rivalry to food to their collective confusion about middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’s fighting style. They even had a cool sparing session together.

Their chemistry was so good that it was a surprise they hadn’t collaborated before. But better late than never. Whittaker also told the media after their collaboration that this had put an end to any potential fights with Adesanya in the future. The Aussie doesn’t fight with people he breaks bread with!

Robert Whittaker completely rules out a third fight with Israel Adesanya. ❌ “I don’t fight people I eat with.” Via MainEvent pic.twitter.com/dUiyzzZ3Dt — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) January 15, 2025

It seems now that he is no longer in the title picture, Izzy has decided he wants to chill out with his greatest rivals and we are all for it.