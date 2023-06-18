“Looks Like a Frog”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Takes Brutal Jibe at Zendaya in a Twitter Tirade

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan have always maintained a blunt demeanor when discussing various topics on social media. Regardless of the implications of their comments, the Tate brothers continue to act in the same manner. Having said that, the younger Tate recently made fun of popular Hollywood diva Zendaya when discussing his beauty preferences.

Advertisement

Tristan is a frequent responder to fans on his Twitter account, which has over a million followers. His latest response to a user elicited conflicting comments from followers.

Although Twitter strives to be a free speech forum, Tristan’s choice of words frequently offends certain users. Something similar happened when he discussed Zendaya.

Advertisement

What did Tristan Tate say about Zendaya?

A Twitter user shared a collage of Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya and asked followers what they thought of women’s beauty. Following this, Tristan decided Sweeney was more beautiful. This caused a schism between him and the maker of the post.

In the Twitter rant, the person posted another collage of Hollywood celebrities and asked Tristan to be more candid. Following that made a remark referring to Hollywood star Zendaya as a ”frog.” He wrote:

“This is a particularly flattering photo. Without makeup, this woman looks like a frog. I find the girl on the right slightly more attractive.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateTheTalisman/status/1670001144544866305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

His views, however, did not sit well with the numerous individuals in the comments who accused Tristan of being racist. However, he promptly dismissed the claims and maintained that he was only giving his honest personal taste in style. Tristan wrote:

“You can keep reposting different photos with different makeup styles all day. Or you can accept that some people prefer blondes with blue eyes and that doesn’t make them racist? Your first take was very dumb.”

Tristan defends his brother Andrew Tate over the Quran controversy

A picture of Andrew Tate reading the Quran, Islam’s sacred book, has gone viral. However, several people noticed Tate in an awkward posture while reading the most revered Islamic scripture.

According to Islamic scholars, it is essential to maintain modesty while reading the Quran. Tate, on the other hand, is wearing only Muay Thai shorts and resting on his bed with the Quran in his hands.

Following the indignation from many Muslims, Andrew’s younger brother Tristan stepped in to defend him. In a tweet, he claimed that Andrew has always exhibited the highest regard for the sacred book and voiced his distress over outrage.

What is your thought about Tristan Tate’s support for Andrew? What do you guys think about his remarks on Zendaya?