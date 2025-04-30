Mark Kerr’s Legendary Opponent has four words for Dwayne Johnson amid ‘The Smashing Machine’ Trailer Hype

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s unrecognizable transformation in the newly released trailer for Benny Safdie’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ is already getting a lot of eyeballs. While the movie only releases in October, this A24 production is already being touted as The Rock’s entry into the Oscar sphere.

In fact, Johnson’s transformation has been so drastic that even Kerr’s legendary opponent, UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman, had something to say about it.

One cannot separate Kerr’s legacy from Coleman’s – the pair had record-breaking careers in the UFC, and even fought each other a couple of times under the UFC banner.

Not just that, the two were also teammates during their time as collegiate wrestlers. Coleman is also said to have provided insights, helping ‘The Rock’ prepare for the role of a lifetime. And now, as the trailer for the biopic is getting a positive response, Coleman has shared a few words of praise for the actor.

The former UFC champ posted a photo on Instagram alongside Dwayne Johnson and thanked him for being true to the character. The post caught ‘The Rock’ by surprise, who could only express his admiration as he penned a long message thanking Coleman for this opportunity to work with him.

“My brother, making this film about your lives has been the privilege of a lifetime. Worth every muscle tear. Truth is if I had to do it all over again, I’d do it twice. Thank you, brother to you, Kerr, Frye, Severn, Randleman, Goodridge, Shamrock – just to name a few“, he said.

Coleman then responded to his kind words, saying, “yes sir, thank you.”

Mark Coleman’s words for Dwayne Johnson pic.twitter.com/u50wQx7zZM — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) April 30, 2025



Fans in the comments reiterated Johnson’s sentiments and lauded the UFC veteran. MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele, also commented on the post, saying, “You are a legend Mark.“

Other fans, who couldn’t wait to see the dynamic between Coleman and Kerr in the movie, “Congrats mark. You deserve it! Can’t wait til we can all see this.”. This fan believed this movie had great potential and chimed in with, “Movie of the decade on the way.”

Fans react to Mark Coleman’s post pic.twitter.com/rNQpiGN9Zy — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) April 30, 2025

Another was so astounded by Johnson’s transformation that he couldn’t separate Kerr from the WWE star-turned actor, as he stood next to Coleman. “Is that the rock? if so it looks a lot like Mark Ker lol”, he added.

Notably, Coleman’s role is being played by Ryan Bader in the movie. In the meantime, the UFC veteran has also penned a long message on Instagram telling fans what they can expect from the film.

Coleman’s message to the fans

Coleman’s story is an integral part of Mark Kerr’s story. Towards the end of their careers, both fighters reportedly faced issues with substance abuse in addition to serious injuries.

Although Coleman was able to turn his life around for the better, Kerr’s demise was rather tragic, and that’s exactly what the movie is going to explore in detail.

In a touching Instagram post, Coleman spoke about the movie, saying, “Could’ve never imagined a documentary following @markkerrtsm and I’s life would turn into this. I’m truly blessed with what life has given me. Will be coming to theaters soon. I can’t wait to see it.”

Coleman, who was last in the news for being injured during a house fire, revealed last month that he had been sober for four years. Calling it the most productive and rewarding time of his life, the UFC veteran shared a throwback picture of one of his lowest points in life- a time plagued by addiction.

“I tried to hide myself from the world and everyone around me. It was dark and lonely. How was I once the baddest man on the planet to now, unrecognizable? I lived in constant fear and anxiety. I drank to mask the fear and forget about my problems“, he shared in a long Instagram post.

While he detailed the excruciating years of dealing with addiction, Coleman claimed he was happy not to have recovered in silence. The UFC veteran is now an advocate for sobriety and tells his followers that no matter how impossible it seems at the time, recovery is possible.