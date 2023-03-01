UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Location: Where Will the Championship Fight Take Place?

UFC 285 will be headlined by two heavyweights who will be fighting for the UFC heavyweight championship of the world. It’s the return of Jon Jones at a different weight class against the division’s most decorated striker in Cyril Gane. Jones makes a move up from light heavyweight to heavyweight. This jump is a gigantic jump, where the weight limit will go from 205 pounds to 265 pounds. As the fans are excited to see ‘Bones’ return to the octagon, let’s take a look at the location as to where will Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the championship.

Jon Jones believes that Gane trains at a pretty gym and in a pretty way, whereas he is training hard in the facility and thinks it’s in the hoods.

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane fight location:

UFC 285 will take place on Saturday 4th March 2023 in T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. T-Mobile arena has hosted many fight events and this is going to be a big one.

Early prelims for UFC 285 will start at 6PM EST and the main card will start at 10PM EST. If you are in the UK, you can watch UFC through a Fight Pass subscription. The timings in the UK will be 3 AM for the main card, while the prelims start at 1 AM UK time. BT sport will air the fights so the UK fans can watch it there too.

In the USA, ESPN+ and ESPN will broadcast the UFC 285 event. For ESPN+ subscribers, the pay per view will cost $79.99. New subscription is always available, but at a higher cost.

In India, SONY channel broadcasts all the UFC events. SONY TEN 2 and SONY LIV are the channels where Indian fans can watch the UFC. It would be very early on Sunday, so the prelims will start at 4:30 in the morning and the main card starts at 8:30 AM.

Stacked UFC card:

UFC 285 is stacked as other than the main event we have ‘The Queen’ Valentina Shevchenko defend her belt against Grasso. Shevchenko is believed to be one of the greatest fighters from the women’s roster. She even took a jump up in the weight class to face Amanda Nunes. Will Grasso be able to solve the puzzle, we find out.

Shavkat Rahmonov is one of the much more talked about names in the welterweight division. He never got to rise as fast as Khamzat Chimaev, but some believe they are very similar. It would be interesting to see how he does against Geoff Neal. The winner here definitely should get to fight for the number 1 contender at 170 pounds.

We have the young and upcoming Bo Nickal on this card as well. Jamie Pickett would be a great test for Nickal, and we find out if he is the real deal or not.

What’s your prediction for UFC 285?

