Conor McGregor Laughs Off Matt Brown’s Peculiar Analogy of Tony Ferguson’s Struggles to Retire

Conor McGregor believes Matt Brown’s explanation for Tony Ferguson’s indecision to retire holds no ground. Ferguson has been one of the main topics of discussion following UFC Abu Dhabi. The former title contender faced defeat against Michael Chiesa in what was his 8th successive loss. With this loss, fans are certain it is time for him to hang up his gloves, although Ferguson still cannot make a proper decision.

In light of such development, former MMA fighter Brown explained why Ferguson might be in two minds about his retirement. Brown believes that the 40-year-old’s addiction to fighting might have something to do with his indecision.

Brown, who hung up his gloves in 2023, appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting, where he insisted that ‘El Cucuy’ was looking for the ‘high’ of winning again. The feeling of being untouchable, thinking you can beat anyone in the ring is addictive, and this was what’s keeping Ferguson from retiring.

Although there is some logic to this take, it did not impress Conor McGregor, who reacted to it with a laughing emoji on X.

Although McGregor found Brown’s take quite amusing, it is a very valid reason, and a big hindrance in MMA athletes looking to retire. Dustin Poirier is in a similar situation, knowing he may not get a title shot again. He wants to retire, but at the same time, he wants to keep fighting, because it is what gives them purpose.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov chimed in on Ferguson’s possible retirement, wishing the 40-year-old his best.

Khabib comments on Ferguson’s potential retirement, wishes him well for the future

Khabib vs Ferguson is the story that UFC fans never got to witness. Although the UFC tried its best to book a fight between them, it was canceled five times. Despite all this history, there is no bad blood between the pair. In fact, Nurmagomedov had this to say when he heard ‘El Cucuy’ was planning to retire,

“It’s no surprise for me because he’s 40 years old. I just want to wish him all the best…. His life is just beginning. Because he’s just 40 years old and….now is going to be different life.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov shows respect to Tony Ferguson ❤️ “I just want to wish him all the best. His life is just beginning.” @UFCEurope #UFC #MMA #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/dWqzK9XwrF — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 3, 2024

This is coming from a man who had to retire early due to a vow he made to his family. Retired Khabib does not have beef with anyone (Except Conor McGregor).

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what Ferguson does next, now that everyone is urging him to hang up his gloves.