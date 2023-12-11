Merab Dvalishvili Demands For a Copy of Contract After Henry Cejudo Announced Their Match for UFC 298

UFC authorities have already revealed that the current bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley will defend his title for the first time at UFC 299. However, in a recent YouTube video, Henry Cejudo, gave out a piece of exciting information. ‘Triple C’ said he would be taking on Merab Dvalishvili for a virtual UFC bantamweight title eliminator on 17 February 2024.

A recent update from Cejudo’s announced rival, Dvalishvili, disclosed that he stood in agreement with whatever Cejudo had said. But it seems like he was not aware about the announcement. In his tweet he asked Cejudo to send a copy of the contract and further mentioned about not receiving the contract.

Moreover, the Georgia native also provided their matchup with a hilarious name. Dvalishvili took to his ‘X’ account and quoted Cejudo’s YouTube video to reveal the date of their fight. ‘The Machine’s’ tweet read:

“Per Henry Cejudo’s YouTube announcement we are fighting February 17th for “The Undisputed Short King Championship”. Hey @henry_cejudo send me a copy of the contract. I didn’t get it yet !”

UFC authorities have scheduled UFC 298 for 17 February 2024. So, it’s the UFC 298 event also featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, where these two will possibly lock horns.

A large chunk of UFC fans may be wishing for Cejudo and Dvalishvili’s words to come true. They also might have their own favorites in this regard. But a large chunk of them are also awaiting the first title defense of the current UFC bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley.

Will Sean O’Malley take on the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili?

Most fans may know that Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera stands as ‘Sugar’ O’Malley’s only loss to date in his UFC career. The fight between the two happened on UFC 252 on 15 August 2020. Despite a pretty strong start, O’Malley injured his foot at around the 4:30 mark of the first round. Due to the injury Vera dropped him on the ground and pounced on him. ‘Sugar’ lost the bout via TKO.

O’Malley’s post-UFC 292 victory in-octagon interview clarified that he and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera will surely lock horns again in the future. The authorities have also granted his wish, as he will be taking on Vera at UFC 299 for his first title defense. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the UFC is going to lay stress on the bantamweight division right from the start of the new year.

But before ‘Sugar’s’ bantamweight title fight, the contender of the next bantamweight title shot will also be decided at UFC 298 between Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo. Fans may happily agree that the first quarter of 2024 will be a bantamweight enthraller for them.