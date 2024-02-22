“Mimicking Jamahal Hill”: Alex Pereira Training with Rapper Lil Tjay Leaves Fans in Splits

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one of the best strikers in the UFC. Ever since signing with the UFC, Pereira has witnessed some massive highs as well as a few lows. In the short span that he has been in the organization, Pereira has achieved feats that very few have been able to achieve. His success inside the octagon has translated into stardom outside it as well which has opened new doors for him. However one of ‘Poatan”s recent updates on Instagram had the fans talking.

Recently, Alex Pereira was spotted training with none other than ‘Lil Tjay’. For the uninitiated, Tione Jayden Merritt is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is one of the biggest rappers in the industry with a whopping 9 million followers on Instagram and almost 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Pereira was recently seen sparring with the 22-year-old and giving him tips on how to improve his striking. Needless to say, this garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to a collaboration no one saw coming.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3n3QiHPWih/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



One fan said, “Socks on the mat got me weak.”

Another fan added, “most random ass linkup of all time wtf.”

Another fan commented, “He’s mimicking jamahal hill.”

“we got lil tjay training with alex pereira before gta 6”- commented a fan.

“Alex holding back 99.9% of his power” – said another fan.

“He listens to tjay? Damn didn’t know Alex was chill like that” – commented a fan.

Another fan added, “It’s like Ngannou v Mighty Mouse.”

Alex Pereira finally has a date for his return and first defense of the light heavyweight title. ‘Poatan’ is currently in his training camp as he is set to headline UFC 300 just a little under two months from now. With the preparations are in full swing, Pereira recently commented on a much discussed rivalry.

Alex Pereira shuts the door on Israel Adesanya rivalry

Alex Pereira recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani. The two men discussed a number of topics including his upcoming fight against Jamahal Hill.

However, Helwani also bought up his arch-rival, Israel Adesanya. When asked about Adesanya, Pereira stated that he would not be going down to middleweight again.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3nv7cUv432/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Therefore, if Adesanya wanted to fight him he would have to move up in weight. However, if that is not something that is going to take place, Pereira was more than happy to spar with Adesanya to better each other. Given Pereira’s move up in weight, it is highly unlikely that we see Pereira and Adesanya face each other ever again.